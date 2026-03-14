Changing These 3 Settings Will Immediately Make Your AirPods Pro Sound Better

The AirPods Pro sit pretty high on the recommendation list for best-sounding wireless earbuds. The prestige is warranted, especially in the face of stiff competition from the likes of Sony WF-1000XM6 and the second-gen Bose QuietComfort Ultra 2. But Apple's wireless earbuds are pretty good at a few other things, as well, especially their noise cancellation and audio transparency. And let's not forget the deep integration with Apple's ecosystem, which brings perks such as Find My tracking, hearing aid assistance, live translation, and even heart rate sensing on the latest version.

But they are not without their fair share of faults. The AirPods Pro sound great, but they don't quite deliver a character that you would get from Sony's earbuds, or even lesser-known names such as Status Pro X. The biggest miss? Lack of a proper EQ system, which lets you fine-tune the music output. The absence of benefits such as DSEE Extreme for upscaling compressed music files is also a crucial miss, something that Sony heavily markets to audiophiles. But the AirPods Pro aren't a total mess.

On the contrary, Apple offers a bunch of tools that can be adjusted to refine the listening experience. The AirPods Pro even throw a bit of personalization into the mix, tuning the audio output based on the unique shape of your ears. I've used every AirPods Pro model launched over the years, and what follows are a few settings I recommend to tweak and improve the listening experience on your flagship Apple earbuds.