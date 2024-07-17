Tips & Tricks For Making Your Apple AirPods Louder

Apple's AirPods are one of the best wireless earbuds on the market, and if you're an Apple purist, they're a must-have. They fit within Apple's ecosystem (obviously), have a nice, sleek look to them that goes along with everything Apple, come with a few secrets that can improve your listening experience, and have pretty good audio overall. Just like any electronic device, however, they can be a little finicky. Everyone likes to listen to their music, video, or podcast at different levels, but sometimes the audio might not sound like as loud as you would like.

There could be a few reasons for this. First things first, make sure you remember to unmute the device you're listening from, such as an iPhone or iPad. It's also worth checking the volume in the app you're listening to since Apple Music, Spotify, and even YouTube's audio all function independently from the device. If the audio for your podcast or music still isn't loud enough, as long as you haven't dropped the AirPods in water, it should be a relatively easy fix. Just be careful with the audio setting when you get your AirPods as loud as you like them because if the audio is too loud, it can have long-lasting negative effects on your hearing.