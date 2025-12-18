Suspicious Of Your Spotify Wrapped? You Should Be

As the new year approaches, it's hard not to reflect on how we spent our time over the past twelve months. It's even easier to look back with things like Spotify Wrapped giving us a snapshot of our past year in sound. But, for some, their musical retrospectives didn't quite meet expectations. As graphics of listeners' top songs and artists flooded Instagram, concerned posts also spread across Reddit, with users highlighting possible inaccuracies in their end-of-year rundown. Some shared that their top artists included bands they couldn't name a single song by, while others' top genre lists were littered with unfamiliar, and in some cases, unfavorable, styles. Naturally, these possible inaccuracies raised alarm bells.

I had a similar creeping suspicion during last year's Wrapped season, after a couple of years of surprises, prompting me to take matters into my own hands. So, I tracked my streaming habits for a whole year. Come December, my suspicions were confirmed: my listening stats didn't match my Spotify Wrapped. In fact, my top songs showed a vastly different order, with different songs making it to the top five.

Some differences between the two platforms' records were subtle. A couple of songs switched places here and there, with my top song on Spotify hovering around second place. Other differences were more noticeable; with whole albums I spent a lot of time with missing entirely. What really struck me, though, was that there was no single date in November — the cut-off point for Wrapped — where my top songs exactly matched what Wrapped gave me. Much like many other music fanatics, this led me to question not only Wrapped's accuracy, but also its validity.