How To See Spotify Stats: Know Your Streaming Habits Before 'Wrapped' Drops Each Year
While the holidays are often synonymous with gifts, for music lovers, they come with an added bonus: the release of Spotify Wrapped. For many Spotify users, this annual roundup is one of the greatest aspects of using the streaming service. If you're not aware of what Spotify Wrapped is or how it works, it's essentially a fun summary of your listening habits over the course of the year. It includes insights like your total listening time, your top artists, and how many hours you spent streaming their music, your top genres, and more.
Spotify Wrapped usually drops during the last week of November or the first week of December. But, what if you're curious about your streaming habits before then? Whether you want to brace yourself for the possibility of some questionable top picks or just check out which songs and artists you've been into lately, you don't have to wait until the end of the year. Spotify is currently testing a feature called Your Sound Capsule, which tracks your monthly listening habits. It shows details like your total streaming minutes, top artists, favorite songs, and even quirky stats like streaks with one artist or unusual combinations you've been listening to lately. Unfortunately, this feature is only available in select countries for now, including Brazil, India, and Indonesia.
If you're not in one of those regions, don't worry — you can still check your stats. Third-party apps are a popular option, and Spotify itself offers a way to see your top artists and songs for the month using its website or desktop app.
You can use Spotify to check your stats
Using third-party tools to check your Spotify stats is definitely popular, and you've probably seen people sharing screenshots of their results all over social media. However, hopping on the bandwagon just because everyone else is doing it isn't always the best idea.
A lot of people aren't comfortable with using tools that aren't directly affiliated with Spotify due to concerns about data privacy — and that's completely valid. If you feel the same way, using Spotify itself to view your top artists and songs is your safest option. While you don't need to be a Spotify Premium user to view this, there's a downside. This feature is only available on Spotify's website or desktop app, so you can't check these stats on the mobile app. Here's how you to check your stats:
Log in to your Spotify account on the website or desktop app.
Click the profile icon in the top right corner of the screen. Then, select Profile from the menu.
You should now see two different sections: "Top artists this month" and "Top tracks this month." While only a limited number of results are shown at first, you can click Show All to view the full list of your top artists and tracks for the month.
While it doesn't provide the same detailed insights as Wrapped, this method is a quick and easy way to check out your recent listening habits, especially if you aren't comfortable with the idea of using third-party tools.
Stats for Spotify is another option
For many, just seeing your top tracks and artists from the past month isn't enough. If you're looking for more detailed insights and don't want to wait for Wrapped, using a third-party tool is your best option right now. Stats for Spotify is one of the top tools out there for this purpose. It shows you four different statistics: your top tracks, artists, genres, and what you've been streaming lately. You can check these statistics over three time frames: the last 4 weeks, the last 6 months, and the last 12 months. Stats for Spotify also tracks how your taste in music evolves every time you visit their site, which is a neat way to see your listening habits change over time.
Using Stats for Spotify is extremely straightforward. Begin by heading to the site and then hitting the Login with Spotify button. Enter your Spotify credentials, and hit Log In. You'll then need to grant Stats for Spotify permission to view your Spotify account data, your activity, and even take actions within the app on your behalf. If you're comfortable with that, hit the Agree button.
From there, just pick what you'd like to see — Top Tracks, Top Artists, or Top Genres. If you're checking your top tracks, Stats for Spotify also gives you the option to create a playlist of your most-streamed songs. That way, you can easily listen to your favorites from any timeframe, share the playlist with your loved ones, or even create a Spotify Blend to merge your music tastes with your friends.
Obscurify provides something a little different
Unlike others tools on this list, Obscurify focuses on analyzing your listening habits to determine just how obscure your taste in music really is. Similar to Stats for Spotify, all you need to do to use Obscurify is head to the site, hit the Login button, and enter your Spotify account credentials. Then, grant it the necessary permissions if prompted to do so. Once you're in, Obscurify will show you your top genres, and if you scroll down a bit, you'll see your current top artists.
You'll also be given an Obscurity Rating. This tells you how obscure your music taste is compared to other users in your country. You can even switch to a different country to see how your music compares to listeners there. Obscurify then highlights your top five most obscure artists and tracks. It also shows whether you've been leaning toward specific moods, compares your current and all-time preferences with listeners in your country, and even gives you a favorite example for each mood.
Lastly, there's the "By the Decades" section, which breaks down the decades your favorite songs come from and reveals your top decade of music. Out of all the tools listed here, Obscurify stands out for going beyond just the basics. It's really fun to see how rare (or not) your music taste is.