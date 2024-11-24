How To See Spotify Stats: Know Your Streaming Habits Before 'Wrapped' Drops Each Year

While the holidays are often synonymous with gifts, for music lovers, they come with an added bonus: the release of Spotify Wrapped. For many Spotify users, this annual roundup is one of the greatest aspects of using the streaming service. If you're not aware of what Spotify Wrapped is or how it works, it's essentially a fun summary of your listening habits over the course of the year. It includes insights like your total listening time, your top artists, and how many hours you spent streaming their music, your top genres, and more.

Advertisement

Spotify Wrapped usually drops during the last week of November or the first week of December. But, what if you're curious about your streaming habits before then? Whether you want to brace yourself for the possibility of some questionable top picks or just check out which songs and artists you've been into lately, you don't have to wait until the end of the year. Spotify is currently testing a feature called Your Sound Capsule, which tracks your monthly listening habits. It shows details like your total streaming minutes, top artists, favorite songs, and even quirky stats like streaks with one artist or unusual combinations you've been listening to lately. Unfortunately, this feature is only available in select countries for now, including Brazil, India, and Indonesia.

Advertisement

If you're not in one of those regions, don't worry — you can still check your stats. Third-party apps are a popular option, and Spotify itself offers a way to see your top artists and songs for the month using its website or desktop app.