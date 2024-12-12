The Untold Story Of Spotify Wrapped

As leftover turkey goes bad in the fridge and the calendar rolls into December, the next holiday tradition is the annual sharing of Spotify Wrapped. It's a magical time of year when everyone posts summaries of their music streaming habits to Instagram and other social media. Wrapped is the rare marketing coup for a big tech company, one in which people not only tolerate an oversaturated brand awareness campaign, but actively participate in it themselves. You might think you're letting friends know your musical taste when you share your top five songs to social media, but in fact you've just posted a free advertisement for the largest music streaming platform on the planet. The ability to get that kind of free branding from your customer base is powerful, and yearly recaps of user data have grown far beyond Spotify as other companies get in on the hype.

Advertisement

So, just how did Spotify Wrapped evolve into the cultural juggernaut that now proliferates across Instagram Stories each December? After all, you can access your Spotify data before Wrapped drops, just not on Spotify itself. The origin of these graphical data summaries starts almost ten years ago, but the key to their popularity came from a surprising source who never got credit or compensation. Here's the little known story of how Spotify Wrapped evolved from an ignorable email to a viral sensation that marks the start of the holiday season.