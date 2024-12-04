2024 Spotify Wrapped Has Arrived: Here's How To Find Yours
Tech companies often slow down product launches and major announcements during the holiday season with people taking time off. Instead, most shift their focus to end-of-year roundups. For most music lovers, the colder months have always been synonymous with the drop of Spotify Wrapped. If you aren't aware of what Spotify Wrapped is and how it works, it reveals personalized insights into your listening habits, showcasing all your favorite artists and tracks from the past year. Although you can use third-party tools like Stats for Spotify to check your listening habits all year round or view your top artists and tracks monthly on Spotify's website or desktop app, Spotify Wrapped has undeniably become an event many eagerly count down to.
Last year, Spotify dropped the annual roundup in late November, on the 30th. However, this year, despite Spotify Wrapped's usual end-of-November arrival, the streaming company only teased its release. Naturally, Spotify users across the globe took to social media to express their disappointment over the delay, especially with the 2024 Apple Music Replay and the YouTube 2024 Music Recap beating it to the punch. Thankfully, the wait is finally over, and 2024 Spotify Wrapped has arrived! While in previous years you could see your roundup on your computer by heading to Spotify's website or heading to the Spotify Wrapped page, it only seems to be available on the app this year.
How to find your 2024 Spotify Wrapped
To view your Spotify Wrapped, launch the Spotify app and look for the Your 2024 Wrapped is here banner on the Home tab. Tap it, or select the Wrapped button on the homepage just above your recently played playlists. You'll be redirected to a page where your Wrapped awaits. Make sure your Spotify app is updated to the latest version to ensure everything works smoothly.
The roundup includes details like your total minutes listened this year, your biggest listening day, the number of songs you played, your top track and how many times you streamed it, your top five tracks, how many artists you listened to, your top artist and the minutes you spent with them, and your top five artists. Once you've gone through your Wrapped, you can tap the Share button under each slide to show it off. Spotify also creates a playlist, Your Top Songs 2024, featuring all your favorite tracks from the year.
The last few years have been about AI, and Spotify hopped onto the bandwagon with its AI DJ feature. This year, Spotify's AI DJ has joined the Wrapped experience. Spotify Premium users can tap the DJ: Wrapped button to hear their DJ comment on their year in music, play tracks from their top artists, and even introduce new ones that might show up in next year's Wrapped.
Following the AI trend, 2024 Wrapped also features an AI podcast created with Google's NotebookLM tool. Under Your Wrapped AI Podcast, you'll find two hosts discussing your personal roundup for three to six minutes. Unlike the AI DJ, the Spotify Wrapped AI podcast isn't exclusive to Premium users and will be available to Free users for a limited time. However, it is currently available only in select countries, including the U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland, and Sweden.