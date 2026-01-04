5 Creative Uses For Your TV's Old Soundbar

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The speakers on a TV get the job done well enough, but they're not the most pleasant-sounding. You might struggle to understand some dialogue sometimes and other times the volume might seem like it doesn't go loud enough. That's typically because TV speakers are inferior to most external speaker systems, so most people opt to connect a sound bar to their TV, improving sound quality in multiple ways.

However, soundbars don't only need to be connected to a TV to be useful and since they're small and portable, they're easy to set up in just about any room in the house. Many soundbars are Bluetooth compatible, clearing up unnecessary clutter but also making them compatible with most modern devices like your smartphone. You might be tempted to call soundbars glorified Bluetooth speakers, but the sound quality alone separates them by miles.

Once you upgrade your current soundbar, you might be tempted to toss the old one. Before you do that, you should consider upgrading one of the other rooms in the house with your old soundbar. There are plenty of options.