5 More Affordable Alternatives To Spotify Premium

Spotify is the most popular music streaming service, at least based on subscriptions, but does it do enough to justify its $11.99 a month price tag for Premium subscribers? Unlike most others, it did not offer high-resolution audio until very recently, with spatial audio not yet in sight. Spotify's big video podcast library is nice, but most podcasts are readily available for free on other platforms. On the other hand, it has some killer features that I miss whenever I switch away. Spotify Connect, which lets you swap playback devices on the fly without skipping a literal beat, is the closest thing to magic I've experienced on a streaming app.

I've made a groundbreaking discovery, so make sure you're sitting down: It turns out that other music streaming services exist, and some of them give Spotify a real run for the money. The competition has stepped up its game in 2025, and many of the best alternatives to Spotify are also priced to undercut it. So, I rounded up five of those cheaper options and put them through their paces. Although Spotify and other services may offer family plans along with steep discounts to students, this article focuses only on individual monthly pricing.

All of these Spotify alternatives are available on both Android and iOS in the United States. Additionally, I paid for these services with my own money and tested them for at least a month each to get a hands-on understanding of their benefits and drawbacks. With that out of the way, let's take a closer look at five of the most affordable alternatives to Spotify Premium.