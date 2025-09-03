How To Transfer Your Music From Spotify To Apple Music (The Official Way)

With close to 700 million users worldwide, Spotify is easily the most popular music streaming platform you can subscribe to. It's available on every platform imaginable and offers conveniences like Spotify Connect, which lets you remotely control music playback on any device. The service also offers tidbits like Jam sessions, where you and your friends can all listen to everyone's favorite tracks without being present in the same room.

Despite its numerous features and widespread popularity, there are certain aspects of the streaming giant that fall short of the competition. For instance, when comparing Apple Music and Spotify, the former absolutely dominates any discussions surrounding sound quality thanks to the availability of features like Hi-Res Lossless audio and Dolby Atmos. Other nifty Apple Music features you might not be aware of include a karaoke mode and SharePlay, which allows Apple users to share music or movies with their friends.

Spotify promised lossless audio way back in 2021, but the feature never rolled out. It also doesn't help that Apple Music is actually cheaper than Spotify, while inarguably offering more features and better sound quality. Despite the clear wins, switching over from Spotify to Apple Music has always been an iffy experience. Manually creating tens of playlists with hundreds of songs can be time-consuming, and third-party services have been unreliable. Fortunately, we now have Apple's official song migrating tool — and here's how you can use it to bring your Spotify library over to Apple Music.