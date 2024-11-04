How To Sync Your Apple Music Library Across Devices

Despite its popularity, the Spotify versus Apple Music debate is largely one-sided thanks to the latter supporting Hi-Res and lossless audio. If you own a pair of AirPods and hop back and forth between different Apple devices, subscribing to Apple Music is almost a no-brainer — you get support for spatial audio and Dolby Atmos, after all. Beyond the usual set of options, there are also a few hidden Apple Music features that can help elevate your audio listening experience.

This includes tweaking the EQ for a custom sound signature or searching for songs using just their lyrics. Apple Music also makes it easy to bring over your saved playlists, albums, and artists across devices. This is done through a feature called Sync Library found within Apple Music settings on all devices that support the music streaming platform.

Once enabled, you don't have to rebuild your music library on every phone and computer you use and can instead simply sync these settings. This feature is available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and even computers running Windows. Read on to find out how you can toggle Sync Library across all Apple Music supported devices you own.