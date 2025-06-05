Spotify Has Added A Big New Podcast Feature, And It's Already Controversial

Spotify has been making a bit bet on podcasts over the past several years, and it just upped the ante. Unlike its biggest competitors, such as Apple Music, the Swedish music streaming giant has differentiated its platform by including a robust podcast library for no extra cost. By late 2023, the company had invested $1 billion into the podcast space, striking sweetheart deals with everyone from Joe Rogan to Barack Obama.

Now, Spotify's podcast library is getting its biggest upgrade yet, as the platform begins to push into video podcasts and reorient its user interface around them. Users will now see video highlights from podcasts suggested in the Spotify app, presented in a standard widescreen or vertical format that will be instantly familiar to users of TikTok, Instagram Reels, or YouTube Shorts. The previews aren't new, but their prominence in the app is. You can keep scrolling for a seemingly endless feed of podcast clips until you find one that suits your fancy. Double-tapping a video will add that episode to your favorites, while tapping on the video will launch the podcast player and start the episode from the beginning. There's now a comment section with threaded replies under each episode, too.

Whether this is a better way to help users discover podcasts remains to be seen, but the feature is already controversial among some users. Meanwhile, Spotify is stuck in a tough spot. It doesn't yet offer high-fidelity audio like Apple Music or Tidal, and needs to offer other goodies. Clearly, podcasts are one way the company intends to stay ahead, so here's why Spotify is pivoting to video, and why some of its users are resistant to this change.