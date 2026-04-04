Why Your AirPods Microphone Sounds Bad (And What You Can Do About It)

If you primarily use an iPhone or Mac, no other pair of headphones comes close to the level of convenience that the AirPods lineup provides. Despite the lack of true Bluetooth multipoint, AirPods can effortlessly switch between Apple devices as you're using them. With the AirPods Pro 3, you get industry-leading active noise cancellation, spatial audio with head tracking, and a force touch sensor for easier playback control. Many of these features have also made their way to the entry-level models, and this is something we talk about in our review of the AirPods 4.

Even the freshly updated AirPods Max 2 have a loyal user base owing to their comfortable design, Apple ecosystem perks, and ANC performance. While sound quality is excellent as expected, the AirPods lineup is also well-known for its microphone quality. Despite the shorter stem of the AirPods Pro, the beamforming microphone does a surprisingly good job of capturing clear audio during calls. However, if you're hearing complaints about poor audio quality from the person on the other end, it's a good time to investigate potential issues with your AirPods' microphone.

Start by checking to see if there's any dust or debris covering the microphone holes on your AirPods. Now is a good time to safely clean your AirPods using isopropyl alcohol wipes. If you're using third-party attachments with your AirPods, like ear hooks, make sure they aren't physically blocking the microphone. AirPods are water-resistant, but too much moisture may damage the internals or cause muffled audio.