These New Chinese Earbuds Are Winning Over Audiophiles Around The Globe

When you think of wireless earbuds, you probably think of most of the major audio brands first, like Sennheiser, Sony, or even Samsung. More recently, another audio company, known as Shokz, has been making waves on the market. Over the years, the company has been behind a range of sound and audio products, including waterproof MP3 players and bone conduction headphones. However, it was one product from 2025 that really caught the eyes or ears of avid audiophiles around the world, courtesy of its novel design, sound quality, and comfortable fit.

Unlike many of the manufacturer's other offerings, Shokz's OpenDots One wireless earbuds don't work through bone conduction. Instead, they're open-ear headphones, designed to cast sound through the air without blocking your ear canal. The OpenDots One clips onto the outside of your ears, without the need for ear tips or domes to help hold them in place. Instead, the ends of the earbuds themselves are made out of a contoured silicone to help comfortably create friction that can hold the earbuds in place during use. Another aspect of the OpenDots' design that helps to keep the earbuds in place is the flexible JointArc arm, which uses a titanium alloy material to join the built-in battery and speaker together stably during use.

Generally speaking, these earbuds have quickly gained praise from both consumers and professional reviews alike, with most reviews rating them as 4 out of 5 stars or above. At the time of writing, the score given for the OpenDots One by users on the Shokz website comes in at an average of 4.8 out of 5 based on around 200 reviews. That means that around 95% of those reviews rate the product as four stars or higher.