Are USB Headphones Better Than 3.5mm?

The key to understanding the difference between USB and 3.5mm audio is signal chain, which refers to the path an audio signal takes from the output device to your ears. Audio coming from a computer or mobile device must be transformed from a digital to an analog signal somewhere in the chain before reaching your ears. That means you'll need a digital audio converter (DAC) somewhere in the chain to convert the digital audio into an analog signal.

USB is a digital connection. That means, in a pair of headphones with a USB connection, the DAC is almost certainly somewhere in the headphones themselves. Meanwhile, a pair of headphones with a 3.5mm connection relies on a DAC downstream from it. Usually, this is either your audio card if using a computer, or a dongle, if using the USB-C port on your phone (though some phones also have built-in DACs).

Assuming for the sake of illustration that you're comparing two high-end headphones with one USB and one 3.5mm, the sound quality you can expect from them will depend on whether the built-in DAC on the USB headphones is better than the DAC the 3.5mm headphones are pulling a signal from. But let's return to reality: the vast majority of high end headphones are 3.5mm headphones, while USB headphones tend to be rather cheap in quality. So, if you want to stop reading here, the answer is that you're better off with a 3.5mm pair of headphones in most cases. However, we've only just entered the rabbit hole, so there's a lot more to explore for those who want to dig deeper.

