6 Of The Best Soundbars For Audiophiles, According To Audiophiles

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For many users, soundbars are likely the sweet spot when it comes to getting enjoyable audio when watching TV and movies. Modern TV speakers are generally disappointing, with TVs' thin bodies necessitating tiny, downward-pointing speakers that rarely offer decent, let alone impressive, audio. Conversely, going with proper speakers can be quite a hassle, especially with passive setups that require dedicated amps and a bunch of wiring.

Soundbars sit in between the two, offering a significant upgrade over the built-in speakers of your typical TV yet without the complexity, size, and sheer weight of proper home-theater setups. They're easy to use, usually connecting to a TV via HDMI eARC, and offer good value for those on a tighter budget. Audiophiles, however, will most likely choose speakers over soundbars, as they can often offer better audio quality.

However, that doesn't mean that you can't get some high-quality soundbars that should be able to satisfy — if not necessarily wow — those of the audiophile persuasion. After all, not all soundbars are value-oriented; higher-end units can easily fly past the $2,000 mark and provide suitably impressive sound quality to go with their eye-watering prices. Some of these come from major soundbar brands like Samsung, while others hail from brands more usually associated with hi-fi gear, proving that companies have started taking the soundbar very seriously indeed.