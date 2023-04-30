Soundbar Vs Speakers : The Pros And Cons Of Each System (And Which You Should Get)

There are plenty of reasons to level up your TV's sound. With screens becoming increasingly thinner, internal speakers are shrinking, diminishing the ability to produce robust sound. Besides their diminutive size, many internal television speakers are located at the bottom, facing downward, or even worse, mounted on the set's rear. A new sound system can significantly enhance a movie-watching, gaming, or music-streaming experience for a modest cost. It can even prolong the life of an older television with failing speakers.

Hands down, a soundbar is the most convenient option. A soundbar is a long rectangular enclosure containing multiple speakers, which makes it very easy to situate. Many users place them directly underneath a television, assuring easy routing for power and signal cables. Generally, soundbars are more affordable than separate external speakers and feature a built-in amplifier for easy installation.

However, the all-in-one nature of a soundbar can also be a negative because of a lack of stereo separation or larger soundstage achieved by distancing the left and right channels. Also, because soundbars tend to be low-profile, the size of the speaker drivers inside them is going to be on the smaller side.

To compensate, some soundbars are paired with a separate subwoofer to enhance the lower bass frequencies small drivers in the soundbar can't reproduce. Of course, a subwoofer module will require additional floor space and separate connections, somewhat negating the simplicity of a soundbar. Lastly, some soundbars may struggle to fill a large room with sound.