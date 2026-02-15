These New Wired Sennheiser Headphones Are More Affordable Than You'd Think

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Wireless is great, but it comes with problems like limited battery and pairing troubles. The other option is using wired headphones with your device's headphone jack, but those have all but vanished from phones, requiring you to use dongles. That's where Sennheiser's two new wired audio products come in — they plug straight into your device with a USB-C cable. Let's talk about the headphones first — the HD 400U — because they've really caught our attention for a couple of reasons.

The thing is that most inexpensive headphones fall into one of two camps. You've got your classic analog options like the legendary Sony MDR-7506, which has been a go-to option for studios for decades and is often cited as one of the best wired headphones for audiophiles. But again, that uses a 3.5mm jack. Then there's the wireless crowd, where something like the Beats Solo 4 and others that will run you $200. But what if you want something modern that offers the best of both worlds? That's what the HD 400U is for, giving you native digital audio over USB-C for $99.95 at Amazon.

Of course, you could always grab a gaming headset with USB-C for cheaper than that. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1, for instance, goes for around $60 to $90. But those feature a "gamer" look that doesn't exactly blend in at a place like a coffee shop. Meanwhile, the HD 400U carries a very different vibe. They also feature a closed-back headphone design with passive noise isolation, foldable construction, and soft ear pads. Sennheiser says the earpads are replaceable, too.