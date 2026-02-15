These New Wired Sennheiser Headphones Are More Affordable Than You'd Think
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Wireless is great, but it comes with problems like limited battery and pairing troubles. The other option is using wired headphones with your device's headphone jack, but those have all but vanished from phones, requiring you to use dongles. That's where Sennheiser's two new wired audio products come in — they plug straight into your device with a USB-C cable. Let's talk about the headphones first — the HD 400U — because they've really caught our attention for a couple of reasons.
The thing is that most inexpensive headphones fall into one of two camps. You've got your classic analog options like the legendary Sony MDR-7506, which has been a go-to option for studios for decades and is often cited as one of the best wired headphones for audiophiles. But again, that uses a 3.5mm jack. Then there's the wireless crowd, where something like the Beats Solo 4 and others that will run you $200. But what if you want something modern that offers the best of both worlds? That's what the HD 400U is for, giving you native digital audio over USB-C for $99.95 at Amazon.
Of course, you could always grab a gaming headset with USB-C for cheaper than that. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1, for instance, goes for around $60 to $90. But those feature a "gamer" look that doesn't exactly blend in at a place like a coffee shop. Meanwhile, the HD 400U carries a very different vibe. They also feature a closed-back headphone design with passive noise isolation, foldable construction, and soft ear pads. Sennheiser says the earpads are replaceable, too.
The full lineup
It's worth mentioning that the HD 400U is actually an update to Sennheiser's older HD 400S. This was a popular budget pick, and it's mostly the same device, except it uses a traditional 3.5mm cable. Meanwhile, with the 400U, you're getting a USB-C cable along with support for 24-bit, 96 kHz audio. That's a level of quality you don't really get with Bluetooth, especially with lower-end codecs like SBC or AAC.
Sennheiser also describes the tuning on the 400U as a U-shaped frequency response, meaning the bass and treble levels are slightly elevated. The frequency response ranges from 18 Hz to 20 kHz. The max output is 120 dB, and the total harmonic distortion is under 0.5%. There's also a detachable cable system in there, so you can swap in an optional analog cable if you need it. The headphones also come with an in-line MEMS microphone for taking calls, along with a storage pouch to keep everything tidy.
Alongside these cans, Sennheiser has also released the CX 80U wired USB-C earbuds. These are priced at just $39.95 at B&H. Just like the other device, these are again a USB-C update to an older version, specifically the CX 80S. The CX 80U supports that same 24-bit, 96 kHz playback, and Sennheiser says the tuning on these is slightly more neutral compared to that of the HD 400U. But they still have a U-shaped response curve. Also, in the box you get three sizes of ear tips. Both products work across pretty much everything you'd want them to – iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, ChromeOS, and even SteamOS. You can pick them up right now from the links above, authorized retailers, and Sennheiser's own website.