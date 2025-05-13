Before You Buy The Beats Solo 4, Check Out These Cheaper Alternatives

One of the first options that you might want to consider is the Soundcore Space One headphones. Soundcore is owned by Anker Innovations, the same company behind the brands Anker, Nebula, and Eufy. There are a lot of different kinds of headphones on offer under the corporation's brand umbrella, but the Space One is probably the best option if you're looking for an affordable alternative to the Beats Solo 4.

Advertisement

The Space One headphones retail at $99.99, but you can get them on Amazon for $79.00. They connect wirelessly via Bluetooth 5.3 and have active noise-cancelling technology baked in. Soundcore claims that it performed tests under laboratory conditions that report up to 98% noise reduction when this is in effect. The battery reportedly lasts 40 hours when active noise cancelling is turned on, and as much as 55 hours when it's off. The headphones themselves have 40mm customized dynamic drivers with LDAC support.

PC Mag stated that they "produce bass-forward (but adjustable) audio and offer reasonably effective noise cancellation for their sub-$100 price. We also like the LDAC support, long battery life, and option to listen in a wired mode." Though he admitted that the control layout could stand to be improved.

Advertisement

SoundGuys gave a similar report, claiming that, "These headphones are packed with features, giving you customization over the sound quality, ANC, and controls. If the design and feature set pique your interest, don't hesitate to grab the Space One." The heavy low-end sound that the Space Ones produce is yet another of the key reasons that you might see them as a worthy alternative to the Solo 4s.