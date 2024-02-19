5 Budget Friendly Headphones To Check Out In 2024

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The more we have become reliant on portable audio-playing devices, the more we have become reliant on the use of headphones to listen to our music, podcasts, sports games, or hands-free phone calls. Whether wired or wireless, rarely a day goes by where we don't use them, be it on public transportation, while exercising, or just doing chores around the house. For a while, we were content to use whatever headphones were lying around or came with the audio-playing device — like those classic white earbuds that came with the iPod. However, as we've cared more about the sound quality we hear while using them, we want to look for headphone options that last and are pleasing to listen to.

Unfortunately, this means that a great deal of the options out there are quite costly. For a high-quality product, you are usually looking to spend north of $250, if not north of $500, to get a great pair of headphones. Great audio quality is one thing, but shelling out $549 for a pair of AirPods Max headphones is another. However, there are quality options out there if you don't want to break the bank to simply listen to music. The five headphones below, which include both wired and wireless options and over-ear and in-ear selections, are all retailed at $200 or below, and they can certainly get the job done.