5 Budget Friendly Headphones To Check Out In 2024
The more we have become reliant on portable audio-playing devices, the more we have become reliant on the use of headphones to listen to our music, podcasts, sports games, or hands-free phone calls. Whether wired or wireless, rarely a day goes by where we don't use them, be it on public transportation, while exercising, or just doing chores around the house. For a while, we were content to use whatever headphones were lying around or came with the audio-playing device — like those classic white earbuds that came with the iPod. However, as we've cared more about the sound quality we hear while using them, we want to look for headphone options that last and are pleasing to listen to.
Unfortunately, this means that a great deal of the options out there are quite costly. For a high-quality product, you are usually looking to spend north of $250, if not north of $500, to get a great pair of headphones. Great audio quality is one thing, but shelling out $549 for a pair of AirPods Max headphones is another. However, there are quality options out there if you don't want to break the bank to simply listen to music. The five headphones below, which include both wired and wireless options and over-ear and in-ear selections, are all retailed at $200 or below, and they can certainly get the job done.
Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2
The most expensive option on the list comes from Audio-Technica. They still cost quite a bit of money, but it's a fairly reasonable price compared to its competitors. These headphones are called the ATH-M50xBT2, which retail for $199. These are Bluetooth wireless headphones that have the same sonic capabilities as the company's wired headphones made for audio studio purposes. Because of that, Rtings has ranked them as the best headphones under $200 when it comes to sound quality.
Despite being a variant of studio headphones, they still have the same capabilities as other personal headphones, like the ability to make phone calls. Audio-Technica states that the ATH-M50xBT2 has a battery life of 50 hours, which is more than double the battery life of the AirPods Max, but only sports 20 hours with noise cancellation enabled. These headphones don't have that feature, but depending on your environment, you may not need noise cancellation features. Also, if you are still clinging to cords, the ATH-M50xBT2 can attach an auxiliary cable from the headphones to your device.
Grado Labs SR80x
The Audio-Technica headphones may be the best wireless option under $200 for over-ear headphones, but if you want over-ear headphones with a wire, the place to look is Grado Labs. This company has a couple of contenders under the $200 price limit, but according to Consumer Reports, the best option isn't the higher-priced SR125x model but the SR80x, which retails for just $125. Its assessment of the headphones gives them an overall score of 87 out of 100, with five out of five marks on reliability and sound quality.
These headphones are made for people who just want to use their headphones as headphones. There are no fancy features here, like Bluetooth, noise cancellation, or being able to make phone calls. The Grado Labs SR80x headphones just aim to give the listener the best listening experience they can, and based on the metrics, they succeed. The SR125x model goes for $175, but considering that its Consumer Reports score came up short with an 83 and that it costs $50 more to buy, you are getting the better product and paying less fo,r it too.
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE
Over-ear headphones aren't for everybody. They can be bulky and impractical to carry around with you during the day, and if you use headphones for exercise, they can be hot and uncomfortable. In-ear earbuds are a popular option with these folks, and there are far more options out there for this kind of headphones under $200 than for the over-ear variety. Much like with the Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2, if sound quality is most important to you, then the earbuds you should probably give a chance to are the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE.
According to Rtings, these earbuds are the best for sound quality, and that is taking into account earbuds from all price ranges, not just under $200. If that isn't enough to make you interested, the Samsung earbuds also retail for $99, but making that price even better, they can easily be found on places like Amazon. These are Bluetooth earbuds that allow you to pause and change the volume with just a tap on the earbuds themselves, and they even sport active noise cancellation capabilities. If you are concerned if these earbuds will work with your device, don't worry. Although these are Samsung Galaxy products, they pair just as easily with Apple and other products as well.
Anker Soundcore Space A40
The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE may have been Rtings top pick for sound quality in earbuds, but they were not the best under $200 overall. Instead, Rtings selected the Anker Soundcore Space A40 earbuds for that honor. Like the Samsung earbuds, these retail for $99 and can be found on Amazon. These earbuds also come with features like active noise cancellation. These can also work well with making phone calls, using an AI-enhanced system to distinguish voices if you are in a particularly noisy area. The Space A40 earbuds also support wireless charging.
With active noise cancellation enabled, these earbuds have a listening time of about eight hours, which is more than the significantly more expensive AirPods Pro, which can handle only six. For a pair of wireless earbuds, you can't go wrong with either the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE or the Anker Soundcore Space A40. It depends on what you prioritize more: sound quality or accessibility features.
1MORE Triple Driver
The most basic of the basic are wired earbuds. While these were the norm several years ago, they have become something of a fun, nostalgic throwback now that we have become far more wireless with our devices thanks to Apple's removal of the input for an auxiliary cable in its devices. If these are the headphones you still wish to use, though, the best option, according to Consumer Reports, is the 1MORE Triple Driver earbuds, which currently go for $79.99.
Although they seem simple, these are THX-certified earbuds. Not only that, they were the first to get that certification, so if you were worried about poor sound quality, you don't have to worry about that much. Along with many different silicone tips to change out on the buds to best fit your ear, one of the great features that comes with these headphones is an adapter that allows you to plug them into an airplane that has those odd double outlets for headphones, which usually meant you had to buy a pair from the airline. Bluetooth headphones may be more the norm now, but on an airplane, having a pair of wired headphones can be a godsend depending on the in-flight entertainment. The 1MORE Triple Driver earbuds aren't flashy or high-tech, but if you just need a simple way to listen to your music, it's a good option for a low price.