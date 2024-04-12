Closed Back Vs. Open Back Headphones: What's The Difference?

So, you've decided it's time to replace your headphones, but now you're unsure which pair to get. In trying to decide, you've come across these terms: open-back and closed headphones. What do these mean, especially for you, if you're just looking for one that's comfortable and sounds good?

Are the open-backs more comfortable? Or do the closed-backs provide better sound quality, immersing you in the audio experience way better than the other? Well, the thing is, it's not that simple. With enough experience, you know that paying attention to details like this can make all the difference in how long you use a product and how much you enjoy it.

However, both types of headphones can be great buys; it depends on your use case and preference. So, let's help you wrap your head around what makes open-back and closed-back headphones different and figure out which one is right for you.