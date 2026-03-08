12 Apps That Play Hi-Res Audio At Full Quality On Your Apple Devices

Many make the switch from wired to wireless earbuds. Popular music streaming apps offer decent audio quality, and most don't seek a paid tier just for the sake of hearing top-notch quality music. However, a dedicated DAC (Digital to Analog Converter) with a pair of high-end earphones can change that.

Aside from the precise separation of different instruments, this player also clearly separates the subtle intake of breath from the singer and even the faint scrape of fingers on the guitar strings. This experience prompts the question: Is this just because of the high-end hardware setup, or is there something else at play?

Apple devices -– whether iPhone, iPad, or Mac –- generally have superior audio quality compared to Android phones. The quality difference can be audible even when comparing flagships like the Galaxy S25 Ultra against the iPhone 17 Pro. Since they are such capable audio machines, they need the right software to unlock their true potential. Upon testing a bunch of apps, we have listed a bunch of apps that play Hi-Res audio at full quality on Apple devices.