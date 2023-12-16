Ditch Spotify: 8 Of The Best Local Music Players, Ranked

The world of music is now very much dominated by streaming services. While there are still some people who prefer to listen to their music collection on a physical medium like vinyl, the sheer convenience and choice available on services such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music have made streaming the go-to choice for many people.

However, there are a number of downsides to using streaming options, including a lower quality of sound and the need for a consistent online connection. That's not to mention the subscription cost associated with the likes of Spotify. Fortunately, there are some alternatives on offer across PC and mobile devices that can take your listening experience to a whole new level.

Whether it is a customizable user interface, more audio settings, or the ability to get more information about the songs you are listening to, local music players are a great option for those looking to ditch Spotify and try something new. Here are some of the best offerings, all of which we have tested ourselves to judge their quality.