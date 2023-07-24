Spotify Is Hiking Prices On Its Premium Plans

Music streaming service Spotify announced today that it is raising prices for its premium plans. The price increase will impact a sizable number of users across 53 countries and territories — including the United States. Aside from the U.S., other important markets affected by this price hike include Australia, Canada, Denmark, Spain, Finland, France, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Israel, Iceland, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Sweden, and Singapore.

For U.S. users, prices for the individual premium plan (Premium Single) will increase from $9.99 per month to $10.99 per month. The cost of the family plan (Premium Family) will increase from $15.99 per month to $16.99 per month. Student plans will increase from $4.99 per month to $5.99 per month. While most prices have been hiked by $1, the prices of the Premium Duo plan have gone up by $2 — from $12.99 to $14.99

While the price hike isn't substantial, it also comes when Spotify faces increased competition from other streaming services such as Apple Music and Amazon Music, some of which have also hiked their prices recently. In the announcement, Spotify asserts that the price change will help the company deliver more value to fans and artists on its platform.

Spotify is contacting existing subscribers via email to announce the price hike is going into effect, and that the next month of billing for your account will be a grace period of the previous rate before updating to reflect the new Premium rates.