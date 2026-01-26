HDMI Vs. HDMI ARC: 3 Differences Most Users Don't Know About

High-Definition Multimedia Interface cables have been connecting our media devices since their launch on December 9, 2002. Since then, the standard has been updated many times with the latest HDMI 2.2 specification supporting 16k resolutions and data transfer rates of up to 96 Gbps. On the face of it, the job that HDMI and its associated cables do is simple (at least in technology terms) — they transmit high-quality audio and video signals over a single cable. This has enabled easy connections between Blu-ray players, gaming consoles, monitors, and projectors.

In terms of versions, there have been nine releases, with HDMI 1.4, the last of the "version ones", released in 2009. This was the version that also saw the introduction of HDMI ARC. HDMI ARC, short for Audio Return Channel, isn't a newer or better form of HDMI in the conventional sense. Instead, it changes how audio moves through the HDMI connection.

Traditionally, audio and data flow in one direction through HDMI connections — from source to output. ARC allows compatible equipment, such as TVs, to send audio back down the same HDMI cable to a soundbar or AV receiver. Before ARC's introduction, connecting a TV to an audio output required optical or coaxial digital audio cables, which added extra wiring and often necessitated a separate remote control for the audio device.

Apart from this, there are other differences between HDMI and HDMI ARC worth knowing.