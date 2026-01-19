Always Plug These Devices Into Your TV's HDMI eARC Port

Installing a new TV can be as easy as taking it out of the box, plugging it in, and turning it on. But for a more complex setup, like connecting a device, it actually matters which HDMI port you use on your TV. This is especially true of the HDMI eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel) port, which should always be used for your soundbar or audio receiver. This will give you the best audio experience from your TV, especially if you're using a home theater system.

eARC has greater bandwidth than standard HDMI ports, and it has a higher bitrate, meaning it can both send and receive more data faster. So for audio systems that require a higher level of performance, like DTS:X and Dolby Atmos, the top two surround sound formats, eARC is the ideal port to use. Even an Apple TV benefits from being plugged into HDMI eARC. But to truly experience what eARC can deliver, using the right port isn't enough.

Your audio device must be compatible with eARC, and this is true for both the soundbar and the audio receiver. If the device you're using is rated for the older Audio Return Channel (ARC) port, it will still work. However, it won't be able to reach the higher bandwidth that eARC can, which means you won't get the better quality sound you're looking for.