Which HDMI Port You Use On Your TV Can Actually Matter

While all HDMI ports look alike, the version of HDMI they use makes a huge difference. HDMI 1.4 tops out at 4K 30Hz or 1080p 60Hz, HDMI 2.0 bumps things up to 4K 60Hz with HDR, and HDMI 2.1 unlocks 4K at 120Hz, 8K support, eARC, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), and ALLM (auto low-latency mode). It's worth noting that while ALLM is an HDMI 2.1 feature, it's backward compatible with 2.0 and is subject to whether manufacturers add it to their TVs and supported devices.

If you're connecting something like a PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or Apple TV 4K, plug it into an HDMI 2.1 port to take full advantage of those features. For gamers especially, HDMI 2.1 enables smoother gameplay, less input lag, and future-proofed performance. Unfortunately, some TVs don't label their HDMI versions clearly, but you can usually spot HDMI 2.1 where you see an eARC tag. In cases where there isn't any label, you should try the first port in the row.

That said, you'll need the right HDMI cable. Not every cable can handle the bandwidth that HDMI 2.1 demands. Just to be safe, you should buy the highest bandwidth cable you can find. All HDMI cables are designed to be backwards compatible, and the older cables aren't much cheaper, so there's no real advantage to buying them. For less than $9, you can get a 6ft Amazon Basics HDMI 2.1 cable right now and avoid any compatibility issues.