Odds Are Your Apple TV Is Plugged Into The Wrong HDMI Port

The Apple TV 4K might be pricey, but it's worth it. That is, as long as you're plugging it into the right HDMI port, as failing to do so can result in diminishing returns. If you want to enjoy all the content that an Apple TV offers, then you're going to want to plug it into the HDMI ARC or eARC port on your TV. Utilizing the HDMI ARC or eARC port when you also have an Apple HomePod or two creates a whole new viewing experience for you.

Plugging your Apple TV into the ARC or eARC port will allow you to play the audio through your HomePod smart speakers, creating a surround sound environment (if you have more than one). So, there's not really a wrong HDMI port for your Apple TV if you don't have a HomePod; it will just play the audio through the TV, which is typically considered worse.

To set this up:

Set up your HomePod as the default speaker for your Apple TV 4K. Go to the Apple TV Home screen. Click on Video and Audio. Click on Audio Output. Make sure the HomePod is selected as the default under Default Audio Output. Go down to Audio Return Channel and select Play Television Audio.

As long as you have the Apple TV plugged into the HDMI ARC or eARC port, it will say so in the settings when you choose Play Television Audio.