What TV Brands Are Made In The US? (And Where Can You Buy Them?)
With the prices of new televisions erring largely on the side of cheap, there has, arguably, never been a better time to buy a new one. Not surprisingly, consumers are taking advantage of the buyer-friendly prices, outfitting their homes, RVs, and patios with new high-def, 4K, and smart TVs from virtually every major manufacturer. Of course, these days it is, perhaps, more important than ever what brand name is on the television you purchase, as many prospective purchasers are paying closer attention to the device's country of origin.
Many of those devices are manufactured in Asian markets, with brands like Sony, Panasonic, and the Hisense-owned Toshiba exporting products to the US and other markets from Japan. Likewise, TVs branded with the TCL logo are manufactured in China for international markets. Although the options are fewer in number, if you're in the market for a new television that boasts the "Made in America" badge, there are a few brands on the consumer market that can make that claim.
Among those brands are the likes of Element, Sunbrite, Séura, and SkyVue. If you're familiar with those brand names, you know the latter three primarily make televisions built for use in outdoor environments, which tend to be pricier than normal TVs. Still, Sunbrite TVs are actually assembled in California, Texas, and North Carolina. Meanwhile, Séura devices originate from Wisconsin, and SkyVue products are assembled in South Carolina, which is also where Element TVs are made.
Here's where you can buy these American made televisions
Before we go any further, we should note that, while Element, Sunbrite, and Séura all have production facilities located in the United States of America where their products are assembled, not all of the components that go into their televisions are made in America. SkyVue, on the other hand, claims that its televisions are indeed designed and assembled in its South Carolina facility with components made in the USA, making it the only TV brand whose product is 100% American in origin.
If 100% Made in the USA is what you're looking for in a television, you might be bummed to know that, at the moment, SkyVue only manufactures weatherproof televisions that are best utilized for outdoor use. It would also seem they are primarily sold through SkyVue's website, though some outdoor living sites may also offer them. SkyVue, Sunbrite and Séura largely stick to the manufacture of outdoor televisions, though the latter company also specializes in lighted mirrors and TV mirrors. While both factions offer devices for sale through their respective websites and other online outlets, both Sunbrite and Séura also sell their wares through hosted storefronts on Amazon.
Element also hosts an Amazon store where it sells televisions and other electronics bearing its badge. And yes, Element also sells its assembled in the USA TVs through its own online storefront. Unlike its counterparts, however, Element also offers its products through several big-box retail outlets, including Walmart, Best Buy, and Target. That makes it the most readily available option listed here.