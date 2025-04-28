What TV Brands Are Made In The US? (And Where Can You Buy Them?)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With the prices of new televisions erring largely on the side of cheap, there has, arguably, never been a better time to buy a new one. Not surprisingly, consumers are taking advantage of the buyer-friendly prices, outfitting their homes, RVs, and patios with new high-def, 4K, and smart TVs from virtually every major manufacturer. Of course, these days it is, perhaps, more important than ever what brand name is on the television you purchase, as many prospective purchasers are paying closer attention to the device's country of origin.

Many of those devices are manufactured in Asian markets, with brands like Sony, Panasonic, and the Hisense-owned Toshiba exporting products to the US and other markets from Japan. Likewise, TVs branded with the TCL logo are manufactured in China for international markets. Although the options are fewer in number, if you're in the market for a new television that boasts the "Made in America" badge, there are a few brands on the consumer market that can make that claim.

Among those brands are the likes of Element, Sunbrite, Séura, and SkyVue. If you're familiar with those brand names, you know the latter three primarily make televisions built for use in outdoor environments, which tend to be pricier than normal TVs. Still, Sunbrite TVs are actually assembled in California, Texas, and North Carolina. Meanwhile, Séura devices originate from Wisconsin, and SkyVue products are assembled in South Carolina, which is also where Element TVs are made.

