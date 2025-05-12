Bose Vs. Beats In 2025: Which Sound Better, And Feel Nicer According To Owners?

When it comes to headphones, the two most famous brands that come to mind are surely Bose and Beats. Both are famous for their noise-canceling, allowing consumers to block out a rumbling bus, jet engine, or busy café. The question remains: Which brand offers the better product right now? Which headphones have supreme sound and noise-canceling performance? Which brand has the more comfortable pair of cans? And which offers better features when it comes to smartphone integration? Based on SlashGear reviews and other reputable sources, we'll answer those questions for you to help you pick the right pair.

While we've published a comprehensive ranking of every headphone brand on the market and a look at our top five Bluetooth headphones, today we are focusing on Bose and Beats alone. Whether you're a casual listener or an audiophile, you'll want to pick the best pair for you and your needs, at the best price. You might be using your headphones for making phone calls, listening to music while commuting, or even at the gym. Whatever your use, we'll go through design, sound, and comfort to help you make the best choice.

Both brands have two headphones on the market. Bose has its cheaper QuietComfort and their top-of-the-line QuietComfort Ultra. Likewise, Beats has the cheaper Solo 4 ($200) and the flagship Studio Pro. Beats clearly come in as the cheaper brand, but does Bose justify the extra expense? We'll dig into that below.

