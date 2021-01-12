Sennheiser unveils new IE 300 in-ear headphones and car audio tech

Sennheiser has announced its latest in-ear headphones called the IE 300. The company says the headphones have been meticulously crafted to offer nuanced natural sound on the go. IE 300 uses a new and refined version of its 7mm Extra Wide Band transducer for well-balanced sound and sonic accuracy. The headphones are aimed at audio enthusiasts looking for a hi-fi listening experience everywhere they go.

Sennheiser uses an optimized membrane foil to minimize natural resonances and total harmonic distortion (THD < 0.08% at 1 kHz, 94 dB). The headphones also feature a transducer back volume designed to minimize reflection inside the housing in a resonator chamber to remove masking resonances in the ear canal for a more refined and detailed treble.

The frequency response is 6 Hz to 20 kHz, and the headphones deliver clear high frequencies and vocals. Sennheiser designed the earphones for durability and comfort with a design that looks like earphones that professional musicians might wear. They ship with flexible ear hooks and silicone and memory foam ear tips in three sizes. A 3.5 mm cable connects them to your device. Sennheiser IE 300 headphones will be available on January 19 at €299.

Sennheiser and its partner Continental are also talking about new immersive audio systems for vehicles. The tie-up combines Sennheiser’s AMBEO Mobility technology with Continental’s Ac2ated Sound system to create a speakerless in-car sound system that can fill the interior with immersive sound.

The Ac2ated Sound system doesn’t use conventional loudspeaker technology. It excites selected surfaces in the vehicle interior to produce sound. Since it doesn’t use conventional loudspeaker technology, it reduces the weight and space required for the audio system by up to 90 percent. AMBEO Mobility software analyzes and distills the components of stereo music tracks and plays them through the appropriate actuator. The system allows full audio individualization for each seat, utilizing a specially designed headrest with integrated high-fidelity transducers. The system won a CES Innovation Award 2021 in the In-vehicle Entertainment and Safety category.