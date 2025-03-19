5 Cheap Bluetooth Speakers That Still Deliver Good Sound Quality (According To Users)

As the summer approaches, we all look forward to pool parties and barbeques. But no get together is complete without music, which is one reason why Bluetooth speakers are so popular. In addition to amping up the vibes, they're also great for carrying around the house, posting up on your desk, or for anytime you need something better than your phone's tinny speakers.

However, many of the best Bluetooth speakers worth buying can get prohibitively expensive. It's said that you get what you pay for, but do you really need to slim down your wallet just to get decent sound quality? The answer, thankfully, is no. While it's true that the top dollar price range is where you'll find the most premium sound, the entry level Bluetooth speaker market still has plenty of options that deliver good, if not great sound quality for a fraction of the cost.

I've rounded up five of the best sounding budget Bluetooth speakers you can buy right now based on what both professional reviewers and casual users have to say about them. As a music producer and audiophile on a budget myself, I've grown accustomed to eking the best sound possible out of affordable gear, so these speakers will all produce decent to great sound relative to their price. Given the price range of Bluetooth speakers, I've determined anything below $100 to be cheap. So, without further preamble, here are five cheap Bluetooth speakers that still deliver good sound quality according to users.

