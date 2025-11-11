IKEA Goes All-In On Smart Home Gadgets With New Product Line

Just because IKEA ended its partnership with Sonos earlier this year doesn't mean the Swedish retailer is done selling smart home devices. As a matter of fact, it's prepping to launch a new range of nearly two dozen smart connected devices. This particular collection focuses on smart lighting, sensors, and other smart control devices, but it all comes as part of IKEA's larger line of smart home devices through the universal connectivity standard Matter. Matter compatibility means IKEA's devices will work alongside products from other brands that support the same standard into one unified system.

IKEA has dabbled in the smart home sector in one form or another for over a decade now, but this new release is significant for the way it essentially rebuilds its smart home system from the ground up. The timing's interesting, as IKEA recently reported a 32% drop in profit. Why wouldn't they look for new ways to expand their customer base (especially with its new shop-in-shop partnerships inside Best Buy stores in Texas and Florida)?