IKEA Goes All-In On Smart Home Gadgets With New Product Line
Just because IKEA ended its partnership with Sonos earlier this year doesn't mean the Swedish retailer is done selling smart home devices. As a matter of fact, it's prepping to launch a new range of nearly two dozen smart connected devices. This particular collection focuses on smart lighting, sensors, and other smart control devices, but it all comes as part of IKEA's larger line of smart home devices through the universal connectivity standard Matter. Matter compatibility means IKEA's devices will work alongside products from other brands that support the same standard into one unified system.
IKEA has dabbled in the smart home sector in one form or another for over a decade now, but this new release is significant for the way it essentially rebuilds its smart home system from the ground up. The timing's interesting, as IKEA recently reported a 32% drop in profit. Why wouldn't they look for new ways to expand their customer base (especially with its new shop-in-shop partnerships inside Best Buy stores in Texas and Florida)?
What's included in IKEA's new smart home product line
Over half the new lineup is made up of new KAJPLATS smart bulbs. They're going to be offered in 11 different variations with a mix of shapes, sizes, and brightness levels in both color-changing and white-spectrum options. The bulbs will be fully dimmable, giving customers more flexibility than IKEA's previous TRÅDFRI range. All will be compatible with standard E26, E27, and GU10 fittings, as well.
The new product line also comes with five new smart sensors, all with very IKEA-y names like MYGGSPRAY, MYGGBETT, and ALPSTUGA. The MYGGSPRAY motion sensor can automate lighting in hallways, garages, and entrances, while the MYGGBETT can detect when doors or windows open or close. Other sensors in the line can monitor indoor temperature, humidity, air quality, even water leakage.
IKEA's also introducing new BILRESA remote controls in two different styles: a dual-button version and a scroll wheel option. (For those missing the feel of an iPod, you're in luck.) No matter the version, the BILRESA can adjust brightness, color, and preset lighting settings throughout your home. The new range also includes a smart plug by the name of GRILLPLATS.
IKEA's past, present, and future with smart home products
IKEA says that customers who still use its earlier TRÅDFRI or DIRIGERA hubs will continue to enjoy full functionality with these new smart home products. Could its own brand of smart speakers be next? Considering its break-up with Sonos, it's not entirely unlikely. Remember those speaker-lamp hybrids and wall-mounted picture frame speakers the two put out together? Those were too unique to see go away forever, so here's hoping IKEA is already thinking ahead to more fun smart home ideas like that for after this line hits stores.
Speaking of which, there's still no release date for this new product line. Exact pricing and launch dates are going to vary by region, but the company did confirm that it'll all start rolling out globally in the coming months.
IKEA's name is synonymous with affordability, and that's not a word you often hear when talking about smart home technology. But with smart home market size continuing to grow rapidly — up from nearly $128 billion last year to an estimated $500 billion by 2030 — IKEA would be missing out by not trying to focus on practical, innovative, and, yes, affordable smart home products.