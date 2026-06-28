5 Of The Best Modern CD Players You Can Buy In 2026

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CDs are still alive and kicking. With Gen Z embracing physical media as a reaction against the algorithm-driven consumption of streaming services, it looks as if the humble compact disc may once again be on its way to some sort of relevance. The format will probably never become as popular vinyl disks, which topped $1 billion worth of sales in 2025, nor will it reach its 2000s peak, but an uptick in year-on-year revenues for 2026 shows that there may be a future for CDs after all.

Of course, buying CDs is of no use if you don't have anything to play them on, but even that market is seeing something of a renaissance as of late. China-based manufacturers such as FiiO, Moondrop, and Shanling have released a range of compact, portable CD players that are easy to integrate into most lifestyles, relieving buyers of the cost and space requirements of traditional, full-size CD players. Those are the sorts of CD players we'll focus on in this article.

Now, don't get us wrong: Full-size players are great, and a valid option for those committed to the format. But for those who aren't quite ready to step into the world of Hi-Fi, products from the aforementioned manufacturers offer great ways to get into the hobby and experience the joys of physical media without having to break the bank — although that's an option, if you so desire.