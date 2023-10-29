5 Of The Best MP3 Players Every Audiophile Should Check Out

You may be asking yourself: why would someone want an MP3 player today when you can just play music from the smartphone in your pocket? Well, there are many benefits to having a dedicated portable music player over a smartphone. For one, depending on your smartphone, the sound quality of your favorite music can be improved by an MP3 player. This is because most high-quality MP3 players can produce lossless, uncompressed sound, resulting in superior sound quality. Playing music on a standalone MP3 will also keep your smartphone from having its battery drained when you're out listening to music and free up space on your phone by storing your music elsewhere.

When shopping for an MP3 player, there are a few key things to look out for. One is the device's max sampling frequency, measured in Hertz. If the device has a high enough sampling frequency, it can match the frequency of high-quality source material, helping to preserve the original audio. Battery life, storage, size, and user interface are also important aspects to consider. If you like streaming your music, you will also need a device with internet capabilities, which not all of them have.