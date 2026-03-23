Why Physical Media Like DVDs And VHS Tapes Seem To Be Making A Comeback

Streaming services were pitched to the public as a convenience, and in many ways, they are. No longer must anyone wait in line at the record store or hope the local Blockbuster hasn't sold out its copies of the hottest new film. Simply fire up your smart TV, and you'll be watching the opening credits within moments. But that's the best-case scenario.

Too often, you'll find that the movie you were hoping to see isn't on any of the services you subscribe to, forcing you to choose between forking over money for yet another subscription or watching something else. In some cases, entire series have been pulled from streaming, as was the case with HBO's wildly popular "Westworld." Those who own the physical box set can watch the series whenever they please, while everyone else has to wait for it to pop up on another platform.

As reported by the LA Times, people who buy DVDs and other physical media are doing so in large part to avoid subscription fatigue. Those interviewed expressed irritation at the number of subscriptions they had to maintain to have access to the movies, shows, or music of their choosing, and balked at the impermanence of streaming libraries. They also highlighted the joy of organic discovery in a world dominated by algorithmic recommendations. Discovering an underrated film from decades past is technically possible on streaming platforms, but only if you wade past the endless rows of suggestions. Browsing the shelves of a video or record store restores a sense of personal taste and control. There's no evidence people have adopted physical media in enough numbers to worry Netflix or Disney+, but the trend speaks to a cultural malaise that feels increasingly universal.