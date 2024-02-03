3 Unexpected Uses For Old Cassette Tapes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

They're usually sitting in a shoe box under the bed next to old baseball cards and that one letter from an ex you meant to get rid of. Dozens of old cassette tapes in and outside of cases, with hundreds of hours of music you once swore was good. Maybe they belong to you. Maybe they belong to your dad. But considering the advent of digital music, it's likely that the closest thing in your household to a cassette player is the toaster.

So what to do? You don't want to toss them out and create needless waste, and they make terrible chew toys for the dogs. Unless you're living in an '80s romantic indie film, you're probably not making mixtapes for that crush. But there are a few somewhat expected and totally unexpected uses for old cassettes that will keep them from rotting in the ash heap of history.