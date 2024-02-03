3 Unexpected Uses For Old Cassette Tapes
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
They're usually sitting in a shoe box under the bed next to old baseball cards and that one letter from an ex you meant to get rid of. Dozens of old cassette tapes in and outside of cases, with hundreds of hours of music you once swore was good. Maybe they belong to you. Maybe they belong to your dad. But considering the advent of digital music, it's likely that the closest thing in your household to a cassette player is the toaster.
So what to do? You don't want to toss them out and create needless waste, and they make terrible chew toys for the dogs. Unless you're living in an '80s romantic indie film, you're probably not making mixtapes for that crush. But there are a few somewhat expected and totally unexpected uses for old cassettes that will keep them from rotting in the ash heap of history.
Save their souls and digitize them
While most music is available to purchase online, some might not be. Even if it is, preserving that particular cassette sound for posterity is a fun thing to do. This is something you can either do yourself or let the professionals handle. For the former, The New York Times says to acquire a USB cassette converter like the Reshow Cassette Player or the Arsvita Recorder. These devices let you place tapes inside the converter and digitize the music, transferring the files onto your computer. Typically, it's in MP3 form, though other formats are occasionally available.
This process can be time-consuming, so the other option is to take them to a digital conversion business. There should be local options wherever you live, but if not, that shoe box can be shipped to a company like Legacy Box or Nostalgic Media and they'll handle everything for you. Sometimes, you don't want to see how the meat is made.
Repurpose them as pencil holders or other analog crafts
It's generally an accepted principle that analog media like CDs, records, and cassettes make for cool-looking crafts and decorations far more than digital media. A simple, offhand use is to line up the cassettes and cases and turn them into cool wall art. According to Artifact, you'll need supplies like hot glue, some sort of canvas, and gloss finishing spray. They may look a bit sad in an old box, but when 80 of them are lined up and framed, they suddenly look like they're supposed to be at the party.
If you don't want them hauntingly staring at you from the wall like they've been frozen in carbonite, you can turn the tapes into a pencil holder. There are numerous shapes to construct, but a simple approach is to glue them together horizontally until they form a cube. Other uses include coasters or storage for tinier things you may have lying around, like business cards, buttons, or paper clips.
Sell, donate, or recycle them
You wouldn't think there's a market for cassette tapes, and you'd be mostly correct, but they can still find a new home regardless. Depending on their quality and rarity, collectors in your area could be interested in purchasing them. Sites such as eBay and Craigslist will help you find them. But like old baseball or hockey cards, they likely won't bring the hidden fortune you've been seeking and will probably sell for more than a little less than you imagine (putting aside the priceless memories, of course).
Charitable organizations like libraries and thrift stores would be happy to take them off your hands. If all else fails, they can be recycled in an eco-friendly way at your local waste management office or recycling center. There may be an emotional goodbye involved in any of the above, but you can use the case liners to wipe away those tears.