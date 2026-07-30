6 Affordable Turntables That Are Worth Buying In 2026

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Vinyl is, as you're probably tired of hearing by now, huge. Driven by megastars such as Taylor Swift, vinyl sales broke past the $1 billion mark in 2025, capping a meteoric rise in sales of $800 million since 2016. It's undoubtedly the vanguard of the general resurgence of physical media, and it looks like the format is merely going from strength to strength: According to MusicWeek, vinyl sales grew 16.4% year-on-year in the first half of 2026, setting the stage for another massive 12 months.

This is not a new phenomenon, of course. Vinyl has been back for nearly two decades as of 2026. This means that, unlike the modern cassette player market, which is much smaller, there's a dizzying number of new turntables out there. From big-name, legacy brands like Technics and Rega to newer entrants like Fluance and U-Turn, there really is a turntable out there for everyone. It just depends, as ever, on how much you're willing to spend.

Thankfully, you don't actually have to part with that much cash to get a solid, reliable turntable. There are a handful of great options under the $600 mark that can do a great job and will serve as a solid upgrade, be it from an old thrifted turntable or a cheap all-in-one record player. And while, yes, you could go with one of the latter to really save money, there are plenty of reasons to prefer turntables to record players, and so we'll focus on the former.