5 Reasons Why Audiophiles Prefer Turntables To Record Players

Building your ideal hi-fi setup is no small task. Depending on your specific goals, you could be in for buying a lot of different gear to perfect your sound and make sure you have everything you need to listen to what you love, how you'd love to. That's an expensive endeavor — and sometimes, a confusing one. It's sometimes difficult to tell what different devices can do, or how they differ from one another.

Deciding how to play vinyl is similarly difficult, yet vital. If you're interested in vinyl, then there's a good chance that you're already committed to achieving the best sound you can at home. So, naturally, you'll want to make sure you pick up the most suitable gear possible. There's a great turntable out there at almost any budget, but there's a crucial difference to be aware of before you splash the cash: whether you need a record player or a turntable.

Although the two phrases are used interchangeably, they're actually different equipment. Generally speaking, a record player is an all-in-one device that has everything you need to play vinyl, including built-in speakers. Turntables, on the other hand, only play records themselves, with no speakers. That means you need to hook turntables up to amps and speakers if you want to hear anything. That offers invaluable flexibility if you're an audiophile crafting your dream listening experience, even if it can be a little inconvenient.