This Audio Streaming Amp Could Breathe New Life Into Your Classic Hi-Fi Setup

Streaming music online is one of the toughest battles audiophiles regularly face due to the heavy compression and decompression leading to quality losses, which become more apparent when listening to a large speaker setup. If you're a purist, you could add a high fidelity (Hi-Fi) speaker setup to an analog source like a Blu-ray audio or a vinyl player for authentic studio-like audio — but only if you have enough room to store every vinyl disc you ever want to listen to.

For most others who have migrated to online streaming, Hi-Fi streamers solve part of the problem by adding analog output options. Meanwhile, amplifiers boost the signal chain further, readying it for passive speakers or home theater setups. While setting up a streamer and an amplifier separately can be costly and cumbersome, the recently launched WiiM (pronounced "whim") Amp combines the two, bringing a solution similar to the Sonos Amp but for only a fraction of its price.

The WiiM Amp takes the features of the older WiiM Pro (and Pro Plus) up a notch by adding a 60-watt Class-D amplifier backed by a Sony TI 3255 chip, resulting in up to 120W of output per channel when connected to 4-ohm speakers or 60W per channel for 8-ohm speakers. In addition to the amplifier chip, the WiiM Amp uses a Sabre ES9018 32-bit DAC from ESS to produce a 24-bit/192kHz audio signal, allowing it to process lossless audio streams or files.