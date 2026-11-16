10 Of The Best Active Noise Cancelling Headphones You Can Buy In 2026
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Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) has become so popular that most modern headphones, budget-friendly or otherwise, include it in some form. It uses both the headset's microphones and speakers to create a noise-canceling barrier. Its effectiveness depends on the device's execution and whether it fits snugly over your head.
You don't need to pay a premium for state-of-the-art headsets; cheaper alternatives are well-made and do a great job with ANC. With high-budget, mid-range, and entry-level ANC headphones, people with different budgets can check out some of the best options on the market. The sheer number of headsets on the market can make this feel daunting, but these recommendations should help you get started.
Sony WH-1000XM6
Sony's flagship headphones keep impressing, with the Sony WH-1000XM6 adding another stellar entry to a lineup praised across the board for its incredible noise cancellation. Sound quality received similar compliments. What Hi-Fi? noted that the expanded soundstage did justice to these headphones' dynamic, detailed audio. GearLab highlighted the headset's excellent high- and low-frequency output. Another area where the XM6s excel is call quality, as multiple critics noted. SoundGuys highlighted the quality of this device's microphones, which may be why the ANC is so competent.
$458 isn't exactly cheap, so the discounted rate of $378 at the time of writing is a welcome reprieve for an audiophile's wallet if they need a good pair of noise-canceling headphones right now. That said, for an expensive pair of headphones, some features are missing that are worth considering. For starters, they have no ingress protection (IP) rating, so taking them to risky environments like the beach or the pool is out of the question. Since most people will use the XM6s for wireless listening, the lack of aptX HD support is a notable disappointment.
Apple AirPods Max 2
Speaking of expensive headphones, the Apple AirPods Max 2 is obviously a great option for people who use multiple devices in the Apple ecosystem. Just turn on Pairing Mode to automatically connect to any nearby Apple device, then adjust settings in the Settings menu. This includes a personalized spatial audio setting and Live Translation. Even for Windows or Android users, this headset is worth it, despite the $449.99 price tag and limited access to some features.
Critics praised the noise cancellation, calling it a notable improvement over the previous model in their tests. Transparency mode received similar praise. Another improvement over the previous model is a higher-quality amplifier and the H2 chip, both of which play a major role in unlocking audio fidelity that wowed many critics.
However, despite its achievements, the AirPods Max 2 has two major drawbacks. The lack of a user-adjustable equalizer is puzzling, even though Apple is confident its adaptive EQ can do the job. Another area where these headphones failed to impress critics is battery life. In PCMag's tests, it lasted 20 hours with ANC on, nowhere near what its rivals can achieve. In fact, they noted that this battery life is similar to that of the previous model, which isn't great.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra (2nd Gen)
Any pair of headphones universally praised for their noise cancellation is clearly doing something right. The 2nd Gen Bose QuietComfort Ultra nails it. The headphones' overall sound profile also drew largely positive reception. What Hi-Fi? loved the soundscape these headphones project, while PCMag appreciated how clear the audio was without sacrificing bass. They were similarly impressed with the headphones' 30-hour battery life, but there's a catch. Whether you use the 3.5-millimeter jack or the USB-C port, which supports lossless audio, the headset still runs on battery, which is odd.
What Hi-Fi? praised the ergonomic folding design, while PCMag noted that the metal frame and high-quality plastic housing improved the headset's build quality. They found its clamping force and padded earcups very comfortable. Unfortunately, like most other over-ear headphones, this headset lacks an IP rating. The equalizer you can tweak in the Bose app isn't anything to write home about, either. The $449 price tag can be hard to stomach, but you can save 20 percent with the current discount, bringing the price down to $359.99.
Sony 1000X The Collexion
One of the most expensive headphones on this list, you might as well steer clear of the Sony 1000X The Collexion headset if the previous devices already strained your wallet. For what it's worth, Sony tries to justify its $648 price tag, though whether it succeeds is another matter.
Reviewers praised the audio quality, with What Hi-Fi? finding the audio's level of detail and spaciousness quite immersive. At 11.3 ounces, it may feel heavy, but reviewers found the overall fit comfortable. As expected, ANC was another area where the 1000X wowed multiple critics.
Unfortunately, this headset gets a few things wrong, which keeps it from being an easy recommendation. People expect excellent performance from headphones that cost this much, but Sony stumbled a bit in execution. What Hi-Fi? noticed that the headphones' exterior was a fingerprint magnet and looked rather shabby after extended use. Multiple reviewers also noted that the 24-hour battery life with ANC on fell short of competitors' 30-hour standard.
Anker Soundcore Space 2
If you want budget-friendly headphones with solid ANC, the Anker Soundcore Space 2 is a strong option. Reviewers noted that this $129.99 device punched above its weight, delivering satisfying ANC, though CNET felt there was room for improvement. SoundGuys also noted that the audio felt off when noise cancellation was on. Speaking of which, reviewers praised this device's sound quality, but with a few caveats. SoundGuys found the headphones' frequency response odd, while CNET noted that 3D Sound mode completely tanked audio quality.
One of the Soundcore Space 2's strongest features is its battery life. The company confidently claims it can last 70 hours without ANC, although noise cancellation slashes that to 50 hours, which is still excellent. PCMag also loved the in-depth equalizer in the Soundcore app. CNET noticed that this headset did a good job of reducing background noise during calls. In fact, they said it was a bit too effective, to the point that the speaker's voice itself sounded muted.
Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S3
At $479, the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S3 faces stiff competition. The Apple AirPods Max 2, Sony WH-1000XM6, and 2nd-Gen Bose QuietComfort Ultra all cost about the same, so the PX7 S3 needs to do a lot to stand out against these reliable headphones. For what it's worth, reviews are largely positive. They nailed the ANC, in their eyes, to the point that T3 called it one of the biggest upgrades in this new and improved headset.
Many of the PX7 S3's post-launch features didn't sit well with critics, even though new users can buy the device and enjoy promised features out of the gate, such as Spatial Audio. The 2-band EQ at launch didn't impress SoundGuys, so adding a new 5-band EQ is a welcome change. Ultimately, sound quality is one aspect that thoroughly impressed reviewers. What Hi-Fi? praised the full-bodied, detailed audio output, while T3 were fans of the powerful sound these headphones deliver. It's arguably one of the best Bluetooth headphones for audiophiles.
Build quality was largely praised by critics too, who highlighted the textured fabric of its headband, a slimmer build compared to previous models, and an Annular Guard design — a series of small openings circling each earcup — that is made to prevent any wind noise while also adding a touch of elegance to the PX7 S3's looks. However, this new design didn't fit well for many reviewers, and the lack of a foldable design is a glaring miss.
Baseus Inspire XH1
At $149.99, the Baseus Inspire XH1 is already on the cheaper side of this list. Add a $50 discount, and you can snag this decent pair of budget headphones for just $99.99. That makes them one of the best value-for-money headphones you can get, with BGR claiming they can outperform competitors priced around $250. Multiple reviewers attest to its sound quality, which the default "Sound by Bose" audio preset certainly helps. This mode delivers great bass, upper-mids, and high frequencies. The same isn't true of the two Dolby Audio presets, Music and Cinema, which failed to impress critics.
Critics liked the noise cancellation, but it comes with a catch. Critics noticed that audio quality suffers as soon as you turn on ANC, which limits its usability. In our review, we found the noise cancellation to be the one major flaw holding these headphones back. Digital Trends also wasn't a huge fan of the headset's audio transparency. To keep the price down, Baseus left out wear detection, a bare-minimum feature many headphones offer. One thing that did impress critics about this headset is its amazing battery life. The Inspire XH1 can last 100 hours on a full charge with ANC off. That number drops to 65 hours with noise cancellation, which is still more than enough for most users.
Sennheiser Momentum 5 Wireless
Overall, the Sennheiser Momentum 5 Wireless is a decent pair of headphones for $399.99. Reviewers liked the sound — Trusted Reviews praised the tonally rich audio, while What Hi-Fi? was a fan of the refined sound presentation. The midrange also sounded very impressive in their tests. The noise cancellation is where things get tricky. SoundGuys noted decent ANC, but Trusted Reviews noted its struggles in noisy environments.
Several other reasons make the Sennheiser Momentum 5 Wireless worth buying. The manufacturer claims a 57-hour battery life, and the best part is that you can replace the unit if it starts nearing the end of its lifespan. Reviewers also heaped praise on the build quality. It's far more minimalist than previous models, with metallic accents adding a premium touch. Critics say the large earcups are comfortable enough for long sessions, though the fact that the device doesn't fold entirely makes it a bit of a pain to carry around. Don't expect an IP rating if you're hoping to go for a swim with the Momentum 5 Wireless wrapped snugly around your head.
Sonos Ace Ultra
Most people know Sonos for its stellar home theater music systems. The Sonos Arc Ultra is arguably the best soundbar on the market, and pairing it with a Sub 4 and two Era 300 speakers completes your home theater audio setup. However, their headphones have been playing catch-up to the best major headphone brands for a while. PCMag noted that the Sonos Ace Ultra made major strides in audio performance, but they, along with other reviewers, couldn't help but agree it put itself in a tough spot at $449. The competition is fierce, to the point that critics feel the Arc Ultra is outperformed in both sound quality and ANC.
Even people deep in the Sonos ecosystem will find this headset a hard sell, with T3 noting that its integration with other Sonos products isn't great. The UI buries the Arc Ultra's settings in the app, making them hard to find. That said, reviewers were impressed by the sound quality. PCMag appreciated the warm audio response, while What Hi-Fi? found the sound output rich and powerful, especially in the bass. ANC gets the job done for most critics, and they called the sleek, comfortable design the cherry on top. In fact, this improved ANC sealed the deal for us in our review of the Sonos Ace Ultra.
Nothing Headphone (a)
The Nothing Headphone (a) is yet another good option for anyone seeking out a budget-friendly pair of noise-canceling headphones. The company is known for its unique, transparent design, and the Headphone (a) pulls no punches with a polarizing look that users will either love or hate. It's fantastic value for $199, and a cheaper $130.99 price tag at the time of writing makes it an even more tantalizing proposition. At this price, we consider it the best headphones you can buy. Battery life was also universally praised by critics, with the Headphone (a) running for almost 75 hours with ANC on. Speaking of which, critics largely praised the noise cancellation, though there are some caveats. PCMag noted that strong winds negatively affected the ANC, while Mashable wasn't too impressed with the headphone's noise-canceling capabilities.
Sound quality is also mixed, if reviewers are to be believed. It was mostly praised by reviewers, with TechRadar stating that this headset is a notable upgrade over the Headphone (a). However, PCMag wasn't a huge fan of the bass-heavy audio presentation, and SoundGuys wasn't a huge fan of the stock sound tuning. While the design itself may not be to your taste, comfort is one area where the Headphone (a) won't disappoint. Critics appreciated the plastic build, which cut unnecessary weight and made the headset easier to carry around. The ear cushions also help here, but PCMag noted they aren't as well-made as those on the Headphone (1).
Methodology
To ensure high-quality recommendations, all noise-canceling headphones on this list have strong review scores — such as 4 out of 5, 8 out of 10, or 80 out of 100 — from three or more reputable publications. The only exception is a qualitative positive recommendation from BGR for the Baseus Inspire XH1. Aside from this website, the other review outlets we've chosen include TechRadar, Trusted Reviews, CNET, Wired, PCMag, Mashable, Digital Trends, SoundGuys, What Hi-Fi?, GearLab, and T3.