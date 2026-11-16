10 Of The Best Active Noise Cancelling Headphones You Can Buy In 2026

At $479, the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S3 faces stiff competition. The Apple AirPods Max 2, Sony WH-1000XM6, and 2nd-Gen Bose QuietComfort Ultra all cost about the same, so the PX7 S3 needs to do a lot to stand out against these reliable headphones. For what it's worth, reviews are largely positive. They nailed the ANC, in their eyes, to the point that T3 called it one of the biggest upgrades in this new and improved headset.

Many of the PX7 S3's post-launch features didn't sit well with critics, even though new users can buy the device and enjoy promised features out of the gate, such as Spatial Audio. The 2-band EQ at launch didn't impress SoundGuys, so adding a new 5-band EQ is a welcome change. Ultimately, sound quality is one aspect that thoroughly impressed reviewers. What Hi-Fi? praised the full-bodied, detailed audio output, while T3 were fans of the powerful sound these headphones deliver. It's arguably one of the best Bluetooth headphones for audiophiles.

Build quality was largely praised by critics too, who highlighted the textured fabric of its headband, a slimmer build compared to previous models, and an Annular Guard design — a series of small openings circling each earcup — that is made to prevent any wind noise while also adding a touch of elegance to the PX7 S3's looks. However, this new design didn't fit well for many reviewers, and the lack of a foldable design is a glaring miss.