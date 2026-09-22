Sonos Ace Ultra Review: Headphone Link And Improved ANC Seal The Deal

That's why you need to have one of the models on Sonos' compatibility list. The speaker you transferred music from — and the speaker acting as the headphones' proxy, which may or may not be the same — can be used for playback of another audio source, independent of what's now playing via WiFi through the headphones. I was able to move music from the Sonos Arc Ultra in my TV room to the Ace Ultra, and thus free up the soundbar for someone wanting to watch TV. Once transferred to the Ace Ultra, I could control that playback in the Sonos app.

Going in the opposite direction can be a little more complicated, depending on where you began audio playback: only audio routed through the Sonos app can be switched between headphones and speakers. If you initiated Ace Ultra playback in, say, Apple Music, Spotify, or some other source, you'll get a sad "bloop" noise when you long-press the Content Key to transfer it to a Sonos speaker.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Also unsupported is adding Ace Ultra to a Sonos speaker group in the traditional way, where music plays to all simultaneously. Headphone Linking does use WiFi for streaming — rather than Bluetooth — but it's an either/or situation: you either have that music playing on your speakers, or on your Ace Ultra. For most situations that probably isn't a great hardship, of course — if you're in a room where the speakers are already playing, why listen on headphones? — but it means no "silent disco" parties where everyone listens to the same thing on their headphones.

Headphone Linking is currently in Early Access, with the proviso that there may still be bugs. I didn't encounter any in my testing, though those with more complex Sonos systems — or complex networking — may have a different experience. It's also exclusive to Ace Ultra, at least for the moment: it's unclear if those with a set of Sonos Ace headphones will ever get Headphone Linking, which is somewhat galling. You can, at least, mix Ace and Ace Ultra when you connect two sets of headphones to a soundbar for TV Audio Swap.