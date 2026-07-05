5 Reasons To Buy The Sennheiser Momentum 5 Wireless (And 3 Reasons To Skip)

Sennheiser came out swinging with the Sennheiser Momentum 5 headphones. The company says it's the most advanced wireless headphone it has ever made, with several meaningful improvements over last generation's Sennheiser Momentum 4, which we at SlashGear think is among the best wireless headphones you can buy right now. Sennheiser has a decades-long reputation for producing some of the best audiophile headphones known to humankind along with quality budget options, so when they release a new one, it's definitely a newsworthy event.

The Momentum 5 headphones present shoppers with an interesting conundrum. Those who already own the Momentum 4 headphones are considering whether or not it's worth it to upgrade, while those from outside the Sennheiser family have no doubt heard of the cool new features and are wondering whether these headphones are right for them. Since they are high-end Bluetooth headphones, people always want more information before they pull the trigger on a purchase, especially when the Momentum 5 Wireless starts at $400.

So, if you're in the market, either for an upgrade or starting fresh with your first pair of Sennheiser Bluetooth headphones, we'd like to help out. I've been considering buying a pair of Momentum 5 headphones myself after doggedly refusing to buy Bluetooth headphones for the better part of a decade. The Momentum 5 may have changed my mind, but I'm still very much on the fence. Here are reasons to buy it and reasons why you may not want to.