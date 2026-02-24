'It Surprised Me': This Computer Repair Toolkit Is A DIYer's Dream
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With the world becoming more and more dependent on the use of computers and various other tech devices, it is becoming more and more important to ensure that such gear is kept in proper working order. For most of the general population, the process of getting a broken computer or device fixed involves a trip to a specialist. But those trips can be pricey, leading those consumers who claim tech-savvy status to instead handle some of those repairs on their own.
To do so, even that crew requires a few specialty tools. And if you're looking to bring all those tools into your DIY repair game in one fell swoop, customers say this one computer repair kit being sold through Amazon may cover all your needs. Said kit is manufactured by Strebito Electronics and includes 142-pieces of repair gear that should come in handy when you're working on computers, tablets, mobile devices, or even gaming consoles.
At present, that kit boasts an impressive 4.8-star rating based on more than 20,360 reviews, none of which are below 3-stars. As for what users like about the kit, its comprehensive nature is a common point of praise, as are the overall design and quality of the tools themselves. Price point is also regularly referenced among users. One actually claimed that they'd expected it to be "just another cheap big kit," before adding, "It surprised me in me in a good way," even as a few others complained of durability concerns.
Here's what the kit will cost you and what's included in the set
As far as price point goes, it's pretty hard to complain about the cost of the Strebito Electronics Precision Tool Kit, which is typically listed on Amazon for $37.99. However, sales have sometimes seen the kit boasting a sticker price as low as about $25. That pricing is not all that surprising, however, as Amazon has featured its share of hot-selling budget tool kits of late.
Given the general praise for the Strebito Electronics Precision Tool Kit and its budget-friendly price point, you might now be wondering exactly what is included in the set. As previously noted, it includes 142 items, including a slick little protective carrying case that appears to be both easily packable and easy-to-carry. As for the other items included, the biggest part of the kit is a multi-use screwdriver that comes with 120 interchangeable bits. That includes bits for Phillips, flathead, Torx, tamper-resistant Torx, pentalobe, Pozidriv, tri-wing, hex, and Gamebit fasteners, among various others.
Along with that extensive set of screwdriver bits, you also get a few small tools that could prove very useful in all of your DIY tech repairs, including a suction cup fit with SIM card eject pin, a magnetizer, angled tweezers, a magnetic project mat, a spudger, a plastic pry tool, a brush, and a microfiber cloth. That's a pretty comprehensive kit for certain. But if you don't find everything you need here, you might try further building out your PC repair kit through Harbor Freight Tools, which also has some budget-friendly options worth checking out.