The 13 Best-Selling Tool Sets On Amazon Everyone's Grabbing This November

A first apartment, home, car, or dorm room always comes with surprises, especially for the often-naive new owners. Little problems often pop up, and for those who never lived on their own before, a lack of tools can often lead to expensive service calls, when a quick YouTube search and a kit of everyday hand tools can easily save the day. While we can't provide the former, we'll gladly help you find the latter.

Amazon is often the first place folks look for anything, and tool sets are no exception. For those looking for an affordable, useful, and easily available kit for home, garage, or car use, we've put together this list of the best-selling tool sets on Amazon everyone's grabbing this Fall. We browsed the best-seller list of tool sets on Amazon and edited out picks that were redundant (6 of the top 20 sellers were the exact same kit under different names) or didn't really fit the definition of a tool set (like an air leveler kit) to come up with our own list of best-sellers. If you're looking to assemble your own home tool kit, we also published a list of essentials to start with.