The 13 Best-Selling Tool Sets On Amazon Everyone's Grabbing This November

A first apartment, home, car, or dorm room always comes with surprises, especially for the often-naive new owners. Little problems often pop up, and for those who never lived on their own before, a lack of tools can often lead to expensive service calls, when a quick YouTube search and a kit of everyday hand tools can easily save the day. While we can't provide the former, we'll gladly help you find the latter.
Amazon is often the first place folks look for anything, and tool sets are no exception. For those looking for an affordable, useful, and easily available kit for home, garage, or car use, we've put together this list of the best-selling tool sets on Amazon everyone's grabbing this Fall. We browsed the best-seller list of tool sets on Amazon and edited out picks that were redundant (6 of the top 20 sellers were the exact same kit under different names) or didn't really fit the definition of a tool set (like an air leveler kit) to come up with our own list of best-sellers. If you're looking to assemble your own home tool kit, we also published a list of essentials to start with.
Dekopro Home Tool Set with 8V Cordless Drill
Right, we'll address the elephant in the room first. The product description for this kit includes the phrase "hand tool kit for women." At first glance, one might assume that the descriptor is due to the pink and black color scheme used for the tools and case, but the red and black colorway has a similar product tag. Either way, there's nothing particularly gendered about this kit, and I assume Hello Kitty fans would find this tool set just as useful as Bret "Hitman" Hart fans — and both would be delighted by this kit's color palette.
The Dekopro 126-piece Home Tool Set with 8V Cordless Drill is the best-selling tool set on Amazon at the time of writing. This 126 piece case includes a bunch of useful tools and a rechargeable, reliable Deko light-duty drill from a surprisingly good brand of cordless drills. It includes a bit driver, full size Philips and flat head screwdrivers, a stubby hammer, pliers, an adjustable wrench, and a variety of bits and sockets. Overall, it's a good stocking stuffer or housewarming gift for any first-time renter or homeowner, providing the tools for basic home tasks at a reasonable price.
The Dekopro 126-piece Home Tool Set with 8V Cordless Drill can be purchased from Amazon for $60.
Amazon Basics Electronics Precision Screwdriver Set
Amazon Basics produces literally hundreds of products, from gaming accessories to PC parts, so it's no surprise to see one of the house label's tool sets right near the top of Amazon's best-selling tool set list, although it does stand out that it's a precision tool kit rather than a basic set. That could be due to the fact that this is not a kit everyone might find useful, but for under twenty bucks, it's definitely one that's worth ordering if you find yourself in need of some tools to remove tiny fasteners.
The Amazon Basics Magnetic Ratcheting Wrench and Electronics Precision Screwdriver Set is more specialized than the other tool sets we'll be listing, but it is great to have around for electronics, toys, and even eyeglass repair. I bought one a few years ago when the screw on my glasses kept popping out, and I've found it useful in taking apart everything from car stereos to Xbox controllers. The compatible sockets also make it useful for minor repairs to bolted-together products like big-box store furniture.
The massive bit selection included with this kit is a highlight. Dozens of bits for fasteners of nearly every type imaginable are here, including Philips, flathead, hex, triangle, star, and security bits. The Amazon Basics Magnetic Ratcheting Wrench and Electronics Precision Screwdriver Set is available on Amazon for around $15.
Amazon Basics Household Tool Kit With Storage Case
A terrific kit for a renter, the 142 Piece Amazon Basics Household Tool Kit With Storage Case comes with everything you'd need to hang artwork, assemble furniture, and unpack boxes full of stuff. The "142-piece" label is generous, since it includes every screw and anchor in the included hardware kit, but that's a bug you're going to notice in quite a few of these kits, as the item count is a way to sell customers on a kit — after all, a 142-piece kit must be better than a 133-piece kit, since it has more stuff.
Despite that observation, this tool kit from Amazon Basics is a solid starter kit in a handy little case, great for minor household projects and crafts. It includes helpful tools like a small bubble level, precision screwdrivers, a bit driver, and a pair of scissors. Oh, and the kit and its case comes in turquoise or pink, if pastels are your jam.
The Amazon Basics 142 Piece Household Tool Kit With Storage Case is sold on Amazon for about $26.
Cartman Tool Set with Plastic Toolbox
A fairly basic kit that often sells for under $20, the Cartman tool set includes a bit driver with several bits, a hammer, and some tiny little screwdrivers for precision electronics work. It's got over 23,000 reviews on Amazon — 79 percent of which are five stars — and comes in red, blue, orange, or minty green. This is the kit you'll find the most copies of on Amazon. In the top 20 best-selling tool list alone, you'll find six different brand names that this set sells by.
The Cartman 39-Piece Tool Set with Plastic Toolbox Storage Case is a great set to keep in a car, or a backpack or go bag, if weight isn't an issue. It's also a nice gift for a kid just getting started in their first apartment, or even just to help set up a dorm room. The low price makes it a great kit to order just to give folks after doing some odd handyman work for them, so they can get a little jump start on their own repair abilities.
The Cartman 39-Piece Tool Set can be ordered from Amazon for around $20 for Prime members, or $23 for nonmembers.
KingTool Home Repair Tool Kit
The largest kit on our list in piece count is the KingTool 325 Piece Home Repair Tool Kit. And while that 325-piece number can be a little misleading, since that total includes every nail, wall anchor, and cable tie included in the kit, it's still a solid box of tools. Hand tools that come in the box include a 3/8-inch drive ratchet with a swivel, extensions, and a handful of sockets, making it useful for automotive applications as well as home projects. There are also some pliers, a tape measure, screwdrivers, and even a little LED flashlight.
The KingTool 325 Piece Home Repair tool kit is large and covers a lot of the tools one might need in a single purchase. Its sturdy plastic case holds all its useful gear in place, and it would be a great kit to store under the sink in a new home or apartment. The included hardware and accessories are a nice touch, too, especially for those DIY newbies who may not have remembered to pick up a roll of electrical tape or wires for their headlight replacement project.
The KingTool 325 Piece Home Repair Tool Kit sells on Amazon for $112, or $90 if you're a Prime member.
Dekopro Hand Tool Kit
Available in yellow or red, the Dekopro 228 Piece Hand Tool Kit is another best-selling tool set on Amazon that covers most little home projects without getting too deep into specialty tools — and without getting the price tag too high. For seventy bucks, you get just about everything you'd need for a starter home that needs a few little repairs, or an apartment with an unresponsive landlord.
The inclusion of a ratchet, ratcheting bit driver, and three different styles of pliers make this a notable tool kit on our list. We also like that there are Philips and flathead screwdrivers in precision, full-size, and stubby variants. There are even useful additions like a small hacksaw for cutting PVC pipe or soft wood, and a wire stripper/crimper and some electrical tape for minor electrical work. While it may not have as many tools as some other kits we've mentioned, this is one of the more versatile options.
The Dekopro 228 Piece Hand Tool Kit is available on Amazon for $70.
Craftsman Mechanic Tool Set with 3-Drawer VersaStack Tool Box
Craftsman is the biggest name you'll see on this list, aside from Amazon itself. Even after nearly a century in business under several ownership changes, the brand's hand tools are still regarded as some of the best for entry-level mechanics and DIYers, and the prices on most of the old Sears brand's products are often comparable to big box store brands like Kobalt or Husky.
I've always loved the feel of Craftsman ratchets, and the Craftsman 262 Piece Mechanic Tool Set includes the three sizes you'll use for basically every automotive repair: 1/4-, 3/8-, and 1/2-inch. A handful of six and 12-point sockets in both standard and metric sizes are included, as well as some deep well sockets, hex keys, and box wrenches. And the box is compatible with Craftsman's Versastack line of portable tool storage products, too!
While less of an all-around kit than many of the other tool sets on this list, this is a great set for a mechanic just starting out, or to keep in the garage. I was actually gifted a Craftsman set similar to this one when my first toolbox was stolen, and I was able to be productive from day one on the job because of it. The Craftsman 262 Piece Mechanic Tool Set can be bought from Amazon for $250.
KingTool Tool Set with 12V Cordless Power Drill
The second KingTool tool set on our list has a lower piece count, but the tradeoff on that is the inclusion of a 12V Cordless Power Drill. As this is one power tool every person living on their own should never be without, the cordless drill is the standout in the KingTool 276-Piece Tool Set. It's not the most powerful tool in the world, but for basic tasks like tightening fasteners and making holes in things, the KingTool drill gets the job done.
We also like that the drill gets its own storage drawer along with spots for its charger, drill bits and drive nuts. A ratchet and sockets, a few full-size and precision screwdrivers, and an adjustable wrench round out this set. There's also a voltage tester included, but SlashGear has always been a proponent for using a multimeter around the home and garage instead.
The KingTool 276-Piece Tool Set with 12V Cordless Power Drill is available on Amazon for $99 if you're a Prime member, and $126 for the rest of us normies.
Prekull 8V Cordless Drill Set with hand tools
Available in pink, yellow, and red, this is another little kit that is perfectly priced to give to the first-time renter in your life. The included hardware kit includes picture hangers and framing nails — between those and the claw hammer and torpedo level in this set, their dreams of hanging a perfectly level photo of their chance encounter with Doug the Pug can be a reality.
The light-duty cordless drill included in the Prekull 132 Piece 8V Cordless Drill Kit, and its bits-and-bores-in-a-tube companion, make this case all the more versatile, and the magnetizer/demagnetizer and magnetic bit holder add a bit more security when using the drill or nut driver. In fact, you could assemble a whole birdhouse with the tool lineup contained in this little kit and a sheet of balsa wood.
The Prekull 132 Piece 8V Cordless Drill Kit can be purchased from Amazon with a list price of $70.
Craftsman Mechanics Tool Set
A brand name tool kit for under $60, this Craftsman set includes a more thoughtful selection of tools than most of the more generic brands on this list. Full size Philips and flat head screwdrivers, sets of standard and metric hex keys, and a 1/4-inch low profile ratchet with socket set round out this one — a far cry from the odd inclusions in other kits thrown in to pad piece count.
The screwdrivers, along with the bit driver and hammer, also have comfortable rubberized grips to allow for longer use with less fatigue. And while the selection of sockets included isn't mind-blowing, the 72 tooth Craftsman ratchet does provide smooth operation at a low price. So, while you're getting fewer tools overall, the ones included in this set are higher quality than those from a brand whose name is a random string of letters. Your decision will come down to what you value more — quantity or quality.
The Craftsman 57 Piece Home Tool Set can be ordered from Amazon for $55.
Dekopro Home Mechanic Toolbox with 12V Cordless Drill
An expanded version of Dekopro's best-selling box, the Dekopro Home Mechanic Toolbox includes a slightly more powerful 12v cordless drill along with several bits, sockets, and drivers. A few combination wrenches, hand tools, and a little bubble level add to the versatility of this useful kit, which features a slide-out drawer for the drill and its accessories, much like the KingTool kit we discussed elsewhere on this list.
According to Deko, the 12V drill in its Home Mechanic Toolbox can be fully recharged in just 90 minutes, with a runtime of up to six hours for "normal household work," which it describes as "DIY or furniture installation." While it's not the most powerful cordless drill available, that battery life should be fine for assembling a coffee table or cornhole boards.
The Dekopro Home Mechanic Toolbox with 12V Drill is on Amazon, selling for $90.
Craftsman Tool Kit for Home and Car
One of the best, if slightly more expensive, tool sets on this list is this Craftsman kit. Two high quality 72-tooth Craftsman ratchets are included, with 1/4-inch and 3/8-inch drives. If you've used the ratchets included in cheaper kits, you'll quickly recognize the value in a good one, like those in Craftsman's Overdrive line. A selection of sockets, hand tools, hex keys, and a bit driver help to make this a decent tool set for anyone.
The inclusion of two ratchets in the Craftsman 102-Piece Tool Kit for Home and Car, as well as a good variety of sockets and hand tools and an adjustable wrench, make this a great pick to toss in the spare tire compartment of a vehicle for a kid, a friend, a kid's friend — anyone who might be alone on the road and needs a solid set of tools to help them throw a battery in a car or replace a headlight in a pinch. The low profile ratchets are great for getting into tight areas, and the sockets and bits included should be enough to take care of many simple repairs.
The Craftsman 102-Piece Tool Kit for Home and Car sells for around $110 on Amazon.
Amazon Basics General Household Hand Tool Set
The expanded Amazon Basics tool set features handy additions like a hacksaw, full size screwdrivers, combination wrenches, and a basic 3/8-inch ratchet with a variety of sockets, including a pair of spark plug sockets. As far as basic household kits go, this Amazon Basics pick includes enough of a variety to make it another worthwhile option for the home, garage, or car. The Amazon Basics 173 Piece General Household Hand Tool Set even includes a couple springy clamps to help keep things out of your way while working. Not flashy, but definitely a solid hand tool set. Add on Amazon's popular cordless screwdriver and you've got a great gift combo.
I got some hands-on experience using this tool set when helping a friend get settled in her apartment recently. The handle on the claw hammer was comfortable, and I liked the molded grip, and the included level and measuring tape were enough to help get pictures and posters hung properly. I thought the ratchet was fine, the socket selection was good, and the omission of scissors — an odd inclusion in most of the kits on this list — was a welcome change.
The Amazon Basics 173 Piece General Household Hand Tool Set is available on Amazon for $48.
Methodology
Amazon provides bestseller lists of several of its popular products, but this list is a more curated version of that. We eliminated kits that are actually the same product under a different brand name and the ones that don't really fit the kind of general purpose collection we think of when we're shopping for a tool kit. Once we settled on the 13 kits that fit our criteria, we read customer reviews on Amazon and other sources to get an idea of why these kits became bestsellers — often by a combination of low price, diverse tool set, and included storage options. Opinions on the usefulness of the type of tools included in these kits were provided by me: a homeowner, former renter, 15-year veteran of the automotive industry, and lifelong DIY enthusiast.