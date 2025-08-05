10 Amazon Basics Gaming Accessories Worth Buying (And 3 To Avoid)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A gaming setup can quickly end up being a costly proposition, with prebuilt PCs easily costing over $1000 and the best versions of the current generation of gaming consoles from Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft all coming in at over $500. While your main piece of gaming hardware isn't the place to cut corners, gaming accessories are another story altogether. Sure, it's nice to have brand continuity among your whole rig, and nobody denies that those rainbow LEDs are stylish, but sometimes function takes precedence over form, especially when you're on a budget.

Browsing Amazon Basics is a good way to save money when shopping on Amazon, as its products are often rated well and provide a solid alternative to higher-priced, brand-name options. Whether you're looking for hand tools or cleaning products, Amazon Basics has what you're looking for.

Amazon's house brand also has a good selection of gaming accessories and other gaming-adjacent products that are worth buying. We'll recommend 10 solid additions — all of which maintain at least a four-star rating — to your gaming setup, as well as three products to avoid.