10 Amazon Basics Gaming Accessories Worth Buying (And 3 To Avoid)
A gaming setup can quickly end up being a costly proposition, with prebuilt PCs easily costing over $1000 and the best versions of the current generation of gaming consoles from Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft all coming in at over $500. While your main piece of gaming hardware isn't the place to cut corners, gaming accessories are another story altogether. Sure, it's nice to have brand continuity among your whole rig, and nobody denies that those rainbow LEDs are stylish, but sometimes function takes precedence over form, especially when you're on a budget.
Browsing Amazon Basics is a good way to save money when shopping on Amazon, as its products are often rated well and provide a solid alternative to higher-priced, brand-name options. Whether you're looking for hand tools or cleaning products, Amazon Basics has what you're looking for.
Amazon's house brand also has a good selection of gaming accessories and other gaming-adjacent products that are worth buying. We'll recommend 10 solid additions — all of which maintain at least a four-star rating — to your gaming setup, as well as three products to avoid.
Amazon Basics 27-inch Gaming Monitor
A monitor is probably the second or third-most important piece of equipment in your gaming setup, after your PC or console. Having a high-end gaming system doesn't really mean squat if you're forcing that machine to output visuals on a 480p monitor from 1998. And while some monitors can cost upwards of $2000, you really don't need to spend that much for a solid display for your rig. Amazon Basics makes a number of monitors specifically marketed to gamers, and many of them are affordable and worth buying.
Compatible with DisplayPort 1.4 or HDMI 2.1, the Amazon Basics 27-inch Gaming Monitor features a 1080p display capable of 165Hz. The monitor is a great addition to a basic gaming setup, and Amazon claims that it has a response time of 1ms, ensuring minimal lag while lining up headshots in "Team Fortress 2." It's plug and play for easy setup, includes a stand, power cable, and HDMI cable — everything you'll need to add this monitor to your system right away. Finally, the monitor is VESA compatible, meaning that you can use your existing wall mounts or monitor arms to add this monitor to your display setup if you're in need of a second (or third) display for streaming.
The Amazon Basics 27-inch Gaming Monitor costs just under $150 on Amazon.
Amazon Basics Single Computer Monitor Stand
Most monitors, including the one we just mentioned, come with a basic stand. Some of those stands allow for vertical adjustment, and fewer still allow the user to rotate the monitor for vertical use. However, for those users who want to swing the monitor around, adjust to a specific height, or angle their display to avoid glare, a computer monitor stand is a must.
Replacing your monitor's included stand with one like the Amazon Basics Single Computer Monitor Stand can reduce the monitor's footprint on your desk while also allowing for customization, easier movement, cable management, and multiple monitor integration. The stand's bracket is VESA standard, so you should have no problem mounting any compatible monitor. Adjustments to swivel, tilt, height, and extension are as easy as loosening a bolt, moving the monitor where you want it, and tightening that bolt back in place. The mount attaches to any desk from .39 inches thick to 3.15 inches using a C-clamp.
An Amazon Basics Single Computer Monitor Stand will run you about $27. A dual-monitor mount, also from Amazon Basics, is available for about six bucks more.
Amazon Basics Computer Speakers
Speakers almost feel like an afterthought in our current gaming era. Most gamers prefer headphones or earbuds to immerse them in their games, and online players often like to have a microphone incorporated into those devices, too. Rest assured, we've got those players covered on this list. But for the player who wants to fill the room with sound, or who wants to use their gaming setup to double as an entertainment hub in a living room, media den, or apartment, a small set of computer speakers is the way to go.
The Amazon Basics Computer Speakers have a small enough footprint (about 3x3x5 inches) to fit next to your monitor in most cases, and include enough features to make them useful to a number of different situations. Plug the pair into your PC's 3.5mm audio jack and you'll have 4.6 watts of sound pumping out of these little guys in no time. A built-in headphone jack in the front of the speakers allows for easy headphone hookup without having to swap out plugs on your PC or console. Pair these with a portable projector, and you'll have decent sound to go with the big screen projected onto your garage door on movie nights.
The Amazon Basics Computer Speakers are available in USB or AC power, and either can be ordered from Amazon for around $23.
Amazon Basics Wired Earbuds with Microphone
Choosing which listening devices are right for you can be a difficult task: comfort, rechargeability, sound quality, and functions all need to be considered. I always like to keep a set of wired earbuds in my Nintendo Switch travel case, just in case my flight gets delayed or I'm headed cross-country to visit my niece, a trip typically longer than my Bluetooth buds' average lifespan.
If recharging isn't an option, or if you just prefer a wired earbud to other headphone styles, these Amazon Basics Wired Earbuds with Microphone are a great Amazon Basics pick. The cable is just over four feet long, which should keep the buds in place if you reach for your coffee on the other side of the desk. Three sizes of ear tips allow for some customization and a more comfortable listening experience. The buds' on-wire microphone features a control button that can perform tasks like answering, ending, or rejecting phone calls or pausing music — of course, that depends on what you're plugged into, and what level of compatibility you're able to get.
You can order the Amazon Basics Wired Earbuds with Microphone for just under $10. If the device you're using doesn't have a USB-C jack, a version of these Amazon Basics Wired Earbuds with a 3.5mm aux connection is also available for the same price. And if you're looking for a higher quality wireless earbud, SlashGear has you covered, too!
Amazon Basics Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone
If earbuds represent one end of the listening device spectrum, the opposite end houses the over-the-ear headphone set. A decent pair of headphones should be comfortable enough for extended play sessions and provide an immersive environment for games, music, and movies. The Amazon Basics Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone can do all that and then some.
These Amazon Basics headphones feature Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C charging for up to 35 hours of continuous playtime, and a built-in microphone. The headphone set folds flat for easy storage and transport, and reviewers say the microphone works great for an indirect, omnidirectional type. Overall, these headphones are good enough for daily use, and cheap enough for you to keep an extra pair in your gaming laptop bag for those impromptu airport "Call of Duty" matches while you're on a layover.
Amazon sells the Amazon Basics Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone for around $25.
Amazon Basics Mini USB Condenser Microphone
Whether you're coordinating with your squad in "Marvel Rivals", talking with your mom over Zoom, or recording your first podcast on the "Mortal Kombat 1" matchups at your local tournament, you're going to want something that captures your voice loud and clear.
The Amazon Basics Mini USB Condenser Microphone is well-reviewed, compact, and its tripod stand takes up very little desktop space. Amazon reviews mention that the tripod has rubber-tipped legs to prevent the microphone from falling over, and its included USB cable is nearly 5-feet long, allowing for a little flexibility in positioning. There's also an easy-to-access mute button right on top of this little mic.
It should be noted that the microphone end of that long cable isn't any traditional USB shape, so replacement can be tricky, and some users complain that the tripod isn't terribly durable, and you've got to be pretty close to the microphone for consistent sound recording. But for a simple single-capsule condenser microphone with decent reviews and a price tag under $50, this Amazon Basics gaming accessory gets the job done.
An Amazon Basics Mini USB Condenser Microphone can be yours for $36.
Amazon Basics Ergonomic High-Backed Desk Chair
A comfortable chair can help with your posture, but it can also mean that you're able to get through one more round of "Civilization 7" in the small hours of the morning. And while many of us get by with whatever office chair we scored for free from a Craigslist listing, it's never a bad idea to invest a little bit into one's health and comfort, especially when you spend a lot of time in front of a monitor for work or gaming. You only get the one body, as they say, and you might as well take care of it.
The Amazon Basics Ergonomic High-Backed Desk Chair is a more basic chair than the fancy ones your favorite streamers are using, but its breathable mesh design and multiple adjustment points allow it to be customized for maximum comfort. It's a durable chair with a five-point base, 360-degree swivel, and sturdy casters for rolling around your gaming rig, "Hackers"-style. Armrests swing away if they aren't your preference, and with a price point of less than half the cost of a name-brand gaming chair, the well-reviewed Amazon Basics brand chair is worth a shot.
The Amazon Basics Ergonomic High-Backed Chair is priced at $141.
Amazon Basics DisplayPort 1.4 Cable, 6 Feet
Most PCs and monitors have at least one DisplayPort connection port, and it's worth it to take advantage of that option over HDMI. The difference? DisplayPort boasts higher refresh rates and bandwidth capability than HDMI, making it great for PC gamers that push graphics cards to their limit.
The Amazon Basics DisplayPort 1.4 Cable represents the most widely used version of that technology, and although the newer DisplayPort 2.1 is starting to make its way into recently released devices, Amazon Basics has yet to introduce a cable for that standard. The performance gap between DisplayPort 1.4 and 2.1 is significant, so expect Amazon Basics to introduce a new DisplayPort 2.1 cable before long.
For those of us currently using DisplayPort 1.4, Amazon Basics' cable is great for everyday purposes. The cable is available in 3, 6, and 10-foot variants, with just a 50 cent price difference between the 3 and 6-foot options, so getting the perfect length to fit your gaming setup without dealing with cable ties and velcro cord organizers should be easy.
The Amazon Basics DisplayPort 1.4 Cable is $7.50 for the 6-foot version. A 3-foot option will cost you $7, and a 10 option will run around $14.
Amazon Basics Rechargeable AA NiMh Batteries with 8-Bay Battery Charger
If you're a console gamer, or just prefer a controller, odds are you're going to need power for those controllers. And while a gaming setup implies a stationary, traditional desk and monitor, sometimes folks just prefer a cordless Xbox controller to a mouse and keyboard setup, and some of us like to pace while we're getting absolutely destroyed in yet another online match of "Street Fighter 6."
I've used these Amazon Basics batteries in my Xbox and Nintendo Pro Controllers for years, and have yet to see any reduction of performance — a sentiment that many reviewers agree with when comparing Amazon Basic batteries with Duracell. While SlashGear put Amazon Basics firmly in the middle of our ranking of the best battery brands, the price difference was enough to make me switch from Eneloop to Amazon Basics and I've never regretted the decision.
Amazon Basics NiMh Rechargeable Batteries are available in a number of quantities, with or without a charger. If you're just getting started with rechargeable batteries, we recommend the Amazon Basics Rechargeable AA NiMh Batteries with 8-Bay Battery Charger, which comes with eight batteries and can be ordered for around $20.
Amazon Basics HDMI Cable, 6 Feet
A high price doesn't necessarily translate to better cables. SlashGear has written about that cost-to-quality comparison in HDMI cables before, and if you're just looking to replace a cable for your TV or monitor, or if DisplayPort isn't an option for you, then you might as well save some money and order a short, easy-to-manage HDMI cable that won't break the bank. And while we've written about paid reviews on Amazon before, the Amazon Basics HDMI cable maintains a 4.7 star rating with over 16,000 reviews — odds are good that at least some of those reviews are from actual, satisfied customers.
A 6-foot HDMI 2.1 cable from Amazon Basics will cost you a little over $7. A 3-footer will run about $6, and a 10-footer just two dollars more. The prices ensure you're not overspending on a shorter cable that reduces clutter, while also giving you enough length if you want to mount an extra monitor on a nearby wall.
Avoid: Amazon Basics Full Size Ergonomic Wireless Mouse
A PC gaming setup is only as good as its input devices. After all, what good is saving twenty bucks on a mouse only to discover that you can't set up a decent Zerg rush to save your life? There are gaming accessories that you can absolutely choose to save money on, and then there's a gaming mouse.
Reviewers citing frequent loss of signal, premature scrolling wheel failures, and unreliable performance make the Amazon Basics Full Size Ergonomic Wireless Mouse a "you get what you pay for" gaming accessory. YouTube reviews call the mouse uncomfortable, heavy, cheaply made, and laggy.
While the Amazon Basics Full Size Ergonomic Wireless Mouse is priced to sell at just $16, the numerous problems users have experienced far outweigh any savings. Instead, pony up a little more and get something worth your time and money from SlashGear's list of 5 of the best gaming mice to help you win more games.
Avoid: iMW Wired Gaming Controller for NES Classic Edition, 2 Pack
A controller is just as important as a mouse, and if your gaming setup includes an NES Classic, at some point those classic NES controllers are going to need replacement. However, the iMW Wired Gaming Controllers for the NES Classic Edition are poorly reviewed, with customers mentioning everything from cheap construction and premature D-pad failures to mismatched colors between these controllers and the NES Classic console.
While replacement NES Classic Edition controllers are a very specific use case, the fact is that iMW only lists these NES controllers and a replacement Charging Grip for the Nintendo Switch as active products. iMW has discontinued its Wired Switch Controller and 6 Piece Starter Kit for Xbox One, and both of those had subpar ratings before being discontinued. In short, maybe you're better off looking elsewhere for your controller needs.
Need to replace your NES Classic Edition controllers? Try these similar, less expensive, better-rated wireless controllers from My Arcade. Looking for a well-made classic-style controller for a more recent console or PC? 8bitdo makes dozens of great products.
Avoid: Amazon Basics Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo
Another input, another chance for us to reiterate that you should not cut corners in your gaming setup's controllers, no matter which version of those you prefer.
The Amazon Basics Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo is cheap and fine for basic tasks, but definitely not for a gaming setup. The membrane-style keys often stick after just a few uses, making for frustrating typing and even worse movement when your W key won't release as you're strafing in "Doom." Other reviews say that the keys simply fail, leaving you defenseless in Azeroth during a critical raid. Still others mention that the included mouse is smaller than expected, dies unexpectedly, and sometimes fails to be recognized.
For what are inarguably the most important input devices your PC uses, spend a bit more and get a keyboard from SlashGear's ranked list of major gaming keyboard brands, and grab a mouse from the list we shared earlier. You'll thank us later.
Methodology
To come up with our list of 10 Amazon Basics gaming accessories worth buying and three to avoid, we first hit up the Amazon Basics gaming accessories page. We put together a basic gaming setup using the items on that list, and checked reviews on Amazon. We then compared those Amazon customer reviews with blogs and YouTube videos, and factored in our own experiences with a few of these items.