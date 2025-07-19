How Do Amazon Basics Batteries Compare To Duracell? Here's What Users Are Saying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Batteries aren't quite as omnipresent as they once were, since so many modern electronics come with rechargeable lithium-ion battery packs built in, but there are still plenty of devices we use every day that depend on them for power. TV remotes, wall clocks, flashlights, and many children's toys still rely on these tried-and-true power sources, so it's never a bad idea to keep a pack or two in your household junk drawer. That said, it's well known that there is a wide range in performance across the various brands that manufacture them.

Duracell brand batteries have been around for decades, and in that time, the company has managed to garner a solid reputation alongside Energizer as one of the best battery manufacturers on the market. That said, Duracell's quality comes at a relatively high price. A 24-pack of Duracell Coppertop AA Alkaline Batteries costs $18.64. Compare that to the popular Amazon Basics AA Alkaline Batteries. You can get a set of 48 of these for just $14.99.

The Amazon batteries are the better bargain when it comes to the sheer number of batteries per dollar, but that might not matter if they last less than half as long. You'll also want to consider how well the Amazon batteries compare to the Duracell ones in terms of quality and performance. Both brands also make rechargeable batteries in addition to their disposable alkaline ones, so it may also be worthwhile to see how they compare as well. One of the best methods for getting a better understanding of how these two battery brands stack up in real-world applications is to take a look at what users have had to say about them.