How Do Amazon Basics Batteries Compare To Duracell? Here's What Users Are Saying
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Batteries aren't quite as omnipresent as they once were, since so many modern electronics come with rechargeable lithium-ion battery packs built in, but there are still plenty of devices we use every day that depend on them for power. TV remotes, wall clocks, flashlights, and many children's toys still rely on these tried-and-true power sources, so it's never a bad idea to keep a pack or two in your household junk drawer. That said, it's well known that there is a wide range in performance across the various brands that manufacture them.
Duracell brand batteries have been around for decades, and in that time, the company has managed to garner a solid reputation alongside Energizer as one of the best battery manufacturers on the market. That said, Duracell's quality comes at a relatively high price. A 24-pack of Duracell Coppertop AA Alkaline Batteries costs $18.64. Compare that to the popular Amazon Basics AA Alkaline Batteries. You can get a set of 48 of these for just $14.99.
The Amazon batteries are the better bargain when it comes to the sheer number of batteries per dollar, but that might not matter if they last less than half as long. You'll also want to consider how well the Amazon batteries compare to the Duracell ones in terms of quality and performance. Both brands also make rechargeable batteries in addition to their disposable alkaline ones, so it may also be worthwhile to see how they compare as well. One of the best methods for getting a better understanding of how these two battery brands stack up in real-world applications is to take a look at what users have had to say about them.
How do Duracell and Amazon Basics alkaline batteries compare?
There are plenty of comments on Amazon listings for every variety of battery available from both brands that comment on whether the expensive batteries are really any better than the cheap ones. These can be a bit subjective, but certain patterns start to emerge when you read enough of them.
Several commenters reported that the Duracell Alkaline batteries last longer than their Amazon Basics counterparts, particularly when it comes to use in medium-to-high energy-draining devices. "When used in my wireless mouse, they run out much sooner than [the Duracells' do]," said one reviewer about the Amazon Basics batteries. "I've had to replace the AA battery in my main mouse twice in the last six months, while a Duracell typically lasted a year or more." Some have also claimed that Duracell's batteries offer more constant power delivery until the battery is fully drained, making them a better option for tools like screwdrivers and flashlights. But when looking at the raw amount of stored energy you get per cent spent, the Amazon Basics offers a better bargain, making them more cost-effective for low-drain devices like remotes and clocks.
It's also worth noting that there have been a significant number of users who reported severe leakage issues with the Duracell batteries. "My last 4 purchases of Duracell's over the previous 3 years, AA, AAA, 9-volt and D sizes, had an unreasonable number [40%] that leaked even though they were fresh dated, used and stored in the home at room temperatures," said one. The Amazon Basics batteries do not appear to have this issue.
How do Duracell and Amazon Basics rechargeable batteries compare?
There are a lot of times when it's probably more cost-effective to use rechargeable batteries, and those who are interested in them might want to take a look at the options from these brands as well. Amazon Basics sells two versions of its batteries in most sizes. The Standard Capacity 2000 mAh AA Batteries and the High-Capacity 2400 mAh AA Batteries are both sold in packs of 4, 8, 12, 16, and 24. Both versions start out just under $9 for the 4-pack, with the High-Capacity batteries running a bit more than the Standard in the larger packs. By contrast, the Duracell Rechargeable AA 2500 mAh NiMh Batteries are sold in packs of two and four, with the larger pack costing $19.49. So, we can once again see that Duracell offers the slightly more premium product, while Amazon Basics offers a greater ratios of capacity-per-dollar–at least on paper.
There are certainly some users who have found the Duracell rechargeable batteries to last longer than the Amazon Basics High-Capacity models, but most users appear to believe that the difference is negligible. "They last as long as the premium brands like Energizer, Duracell, [and] Eneloop, but at a fraction of the price," said one reviewer. This sentiment is corroborated by several of the reviews on the Duracell batteries that mention Amazon Basics. "Good but, Amazon Basics is a better deal," said one. "Not clear these are any better than Amazon Basics brand," added another. So, while the Duracell might technically offer the most longevity, most users appear to believe that the marginal added performance isn't sufficient to merit the spike in price.