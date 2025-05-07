3 Times It's Probably More Cost-Effective To Use Rechargeable Batteries
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Although rechargeable batteries are gradually becoming the norm, single-use batteries like the regular AAA or 9V battery are still pretty common among household items. Your wall clock, flashlight, and TV remote usually run on one or two AA cells, and smoke detectors and guitar pedals have 9V batteries. But just because they're widely used doesn't mean they're the best option.
Sure, single-use batteries can last a long time in some devices, but in power-hungry gadgets, they might drain in just a couple of hours. That means you'll often have to buy new ones, which could cost you more in the long run. Then, there's also the issue of their potential harmful effects on the environment and human health. Most of the time, after you check that a battery is dead, you'll just toss it in the bin. These get dumped in landfills, where their toxic components could end up in groundwater or even cause a fire.
If you're trying to save money and the environment, it's best to switch from single-use to rechargeable batteries, starting with these devices.
If you like doing outdoor activities in the heat
Being out in the sun is fun and all, until you start sweating due to the excessive heat. Lucky for you, personal portable fans are now a thing. They usually come in handheld or clip-on models, so they're pretty easy to bring along as you're strolling in the park or lounging by the beach. The catch, though, is that portable fans are powered by batteries. And because the fans have motors, don't expect them to run for days.
Compared to wall clocks or TV remotes, DC motors can easily drain a battery in just a few hours and even faster if set to higher speeds. Users of portable fans like the Honeywell Turbo on the Go Personal Fan and Gazeled Stroller Fan on Amazon report getting only around five to thirteen hours out of the gadgets. If you need the fans daily, you also have to replace the batteries everyday. In a year, you'll be using up under 1,500 batteries (both fans require four AA cells at the same time), and that could cost you roughly $400 if you buy 15 100-pack AA batteries.
Replacing 1,500 single-use batteries with eight rechargeable ones would only be worth less than $20. The best part is that these rechargeable batteries can last you for years. For instance, top battery brands like Energizer Recharge Universal have a battery life of five years, while the Duracell Rechargeable AA Batteries are good for a maximum of 400 recharges.
If you're often biking long distances at night
The last thing you want to experience when out biking at night is getting into an accident with a motor vehicle. That's why a bike light is one of the best gadgets for cyclists to have. It illuminates the road and makes sure cars behind and in front of you can clearly see you. Normally, bike lights won't need battery replacements for a long time, especially if you just travel short distances and only ride occasionally. But if you often take long commutes, train for races, or go on cross-country bike trips, you'll likely be using your lights for several hours at night. In this case, it's important to consider exactly how long a single-use battery will last.
A bike light's battery life largely depends on how bright it is, which is measured in lumens. Generally, the higher the lumens, the more power the bike light consumes and the shorter your battery life will be. For instance, the Schwinn LED Bike Light (headlight) is rated at 40 lumens. On three AAA batteries, it would last you around 20 hours if on steady mode. Meanwhile, the Energizer Bike Light with 130 lumens can only run for at most six hours. Lights with 400 lumens and more will provide you with even limited battery runtime.
To avoid burning through cash and hundreds of single-use batteries during your rides, it's better to get yourself rechargeable batteries. Eight rechargeable AAA batteries from Eneloop Panasonic and Energizer cost only $20, far more budget- and environment-friendly than the $94 Duracell 144-count AAA Battery Pack.
If you game all the time
Wireless game controllers have really made gaming a lot more convenient. You're no longer tied down to a single spot, and you don't have to deal with messy and tangled cords. But there's one annoying thing about wireless gamepads you probably dislike: they run on battery power, which could die on you anytime.
The Xbox controllers with disposable AA batteries can last roughly 20 hours, while you could use other brands for a month or so. If your device has vibration and LED lights turned on, those could cut down your battery life, too. You might be able to extend the gamepad's runtime if you deactivate those features, but that's only a little bit. This means, as a hard-core gamer who plays all day and all night for fun or for work, you could easily go through packs upon packs of single-use AA batteries in no time.
If you come to a point where you have to replace your batteries at least once a day, then you're better off with some rechargeable ones. Just make sure to have your spare cells charged and ready to go, so you can hot swap them even when you're in the middle of a game. After all, you wouldn't want to risk losing just because of a dead battery.