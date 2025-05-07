3 Times It's Probably More Cost-Effective To Use Rechargeable Batteries

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although rechargeable batteries are gradually becoming the norm, single-use batteries like the regular AAA or 9V battery are still pretty common among household items. Your wall clock, flashlight, and TV remote usually run on one or two AA cells, and smoke detectors and guitar pedals have 9V batteries. But just because they're widely used doesn't mean they're the best option.

Advertisement

Sure, single-use batteries can last a long time in some devices, but in power-hungry gadgets, they might drain in just a couple of hours. That means you'll often have to buy new ones, which could cost you more in the long run. Then, there's also the issue of their potential harmful effects on the environment and human health. Most of the time, after you check that a battery is dead, you'll just toss it in the bin. These get dumped in landfills, where their toxic components could end up in groundwater or even cause a fire.

If you're trying to save money and the environment, it's best to switch from single-use to rechargeable batteries, starting with these devices.