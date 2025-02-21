Can You Make Money Through Amazon Reviews? Yes, But There's A Catch

To be a part of the Amazon Influencer Program, you first need to qualify. You can check if you qualify and fill out an application on the official Amazon Influencer page. Generally, you must be a content creator on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok with a consistent following and engagement.

Advertisement

If you're approved to become an Amazon Influencer, you will be tasked with creating a storefront on Amazon, which will be filled with products you want to recommend to your followers. From there, you can use social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to share your storefront or directly share affiliate links to individual products (similar to how Temu's Affiliate Program works). You can also create and post videos reviewing products that are directly published on Amazon or shared on your TikTok, YouTube, or other video platform. Finally, you also gain the ability to earn money writing product reviews. These can be positive or negative.

The money you earn with the Amazon Influencer Program is earned through commissions. When a customer purchases something on Amazon by clicking on your affiliate link or storefront URL, you will earn a percentage of the money paid for that product. There is a set commission rate for different product categories — for example, you earn a 20% commission for Amazon games purchased through your link and 4% for fashion, jewelry, and shoes.

Advertisement