Can You Make Money Through Amazon Reviews? Yes, But There's A Catch
One of the reasons customers flock to Amazon for all kinds of products is the customer reviews, which often include photos, videos, and tons of useful information you may have been missing in the listing. You may have also written reviews yourself — and you can actually get paid to write that review of the remote control car you got, or the mini tool set that's now a staple of your home projects.
Not everyone can get paid to write reviews, however — you have to be part of the Amazon Influencer Program. An extension of the Amazon Associates Program, the Amazon Influencer Program allows influencers to post product-related content on Amazon listings, like videos and reviews, as well as share product reviews on their own platforms to provide useful information about their hands-on experiences with various products. Getting paid for Amazon reviews isn't so straightforward, but it can be worth it if you have a social media following and love sharing your thoughts on various products already.
How the Amazon Influencer Program works
To be a part of the Amazon Influencer Program, you first need to qualify. You can check if you qualify and fill out an application on the official Amazon Influencer page. Generally, you must be a content creator on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok with a consistent following and engagement.
If you're approved to become an Amazon Influencer, you will be tasked with creating a storefront on Amazon, which will be filled with products you want to recommend to your followers. From there, you can use social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to share your storefront or directly share affiliate links to individual products (similar to how Temu's Affiliate Program works). You can also create and post videos reviewing products that are directly published on Amazon or shared on your TikTok, YouTube, or other video platform. Finally, you also gain the ability to earn money writing product reviews. These can be positive or negative.
The money you earn with the Amazon Influencer Program is earned through commissions. When a customer purchases something on Amazon by clicking on your affiliate link or storefront URL, you will earn a percentage of the money paid for that product. There is a set commission rate for different product categories — for example, you earn a 20% commission for Amazon games purchased through your link and 4% for fashion, jewelry, and shoes.