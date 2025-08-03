Amazon Makes A Cordless Screwdriver - How Does It Stack Up Against The Competition?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to online shopping, few stores can compete with Amazon. The online retail giant has permeated virtually every facet of the marketplace, from clothing to tools and furniture to food. Not only does Amazon represent a vast collection of individual sellers, drop shippers, and larger businesses, but the company also maintains its own collection of products, known as Amazon Basics. While your first instinct may be to dismiss these products as cheap junk, many Amazon Basics products are of surprisingly high quality, and the line of goods and products is remarkably diverse. One item that we were particularly amazed to find is a cordless, battery-powered screwdriver.
The Amazon Basics model is actually made by Skil, a manufacturer of relatively affordable power tools, which partnered with Amazon to produce the marketplace's line of affordable tools. The compact cordless screwdriver is available in two options: one costs $22.47 and comes with a 10-piece bit set, while the other costs $29.89 and comes with a 34-piece bit set and a carrying case.
The Amazon Basics cordless screwdriver comes with pretty solid reviews, both on Amazon and across the net. But how exactly does this tool stack up against the competition? We compared the tool to a handful of other popular models to find out. Here's what you need to know.
The Amazon Basics cordless screwdriver performs similarly to others in its class
To find out how well the Amazon Basics by SKIL 4V Cordless Stick Screwdriver stacks up against the competition, we first had to identify a handful of similar products (we'll get into the specifics below). There are numerous different cordless screwdrivers on the market. However, many of them are much more expensive (and powerful) than the Amazon option. That makes them poor candidates for comparison, so instead, we found three models that come with similar price tags and power outputs.
In terms of price, the Amazon Basics cordless screwdriver (without extra bits and carrying case) is one of the cheaper options we checked at $22.47. In comparison, the most expensive product costs $30.48, while the cheapest model comes in at $19.99. For $22.47, the Amazon Basics cordless 4-volt screwdriver provides speeds up to 300 rpm and a maximum torque output of 22 inch-pounds. It also comes with a built-in LED work light, an integrated rechargeable 2,000 mAh battery, and a charging cable. Users rate the tool highly, and the base model comes with 4.4 out of 5 stars based on more than 2,000 user reviews.
The biggest differences we encountered between the three products we compared came in the forms of included accessories and slight variations in torque outputs and maximum speeds. For small jobs, like those you'll typically perform with a cordless screwdriver, those speed and torque differences should be essentially irrelevant. However, the inclusion of extra bits and accessories could make a difference, and you may want to take that into consideration when shopping for one of these tools.
Similarly-priced competitors perform more or less the same
The cheapest option that we compared is the Bauer 4V Cordless ¼ in. Screwdriver, available at Harbor Freight. The Bauer tool provides top speeds of 180 rpm and a maximum torque output of 42.7 inch-pounds. It also comes with a built-in LED work light and features a two-in-one grip, enabling you to switch between an in-line driver style and a pistol grip. The Bauer tool is also well-rated by customers and features 4.6 out of 5 stars based on over 2,000 user reviews, which is the highest overall rating of the three models we compared for this article.
Coming in a couple of bucks more expensive is the Ryobi 4V Cordless ¼ in. Screwdriver, available for $24.97. It comes with two bits, a charging cable, and a two-year manufacturer's warranty, beating the one-year Amazon Basics warranty and the 90-day warranty that comes with the Bauer model. The Ryobi screwdriver has a maximum torque output of 18 inch-pounds, offers top speeds of 250 rpm, and boasts 4.5 out of 5 stars based on nearly 1,500 customer reviews.
The most expensive tool we compared is the Hychika 3.6-volt ¼-in Cordless Screwdriver, available at Lowe's for $30.48. The device provides top speeds of 180 rpm and a maximum torque output of 53 inch-pounds, making it more powerful than other products covered here in terms of torque. The screwdriver's handle rotates, allowing you to use it with a pistol grip or as a straight bar, while a magnetic chuck helps keep bits secure. It includes 19 bits, an extension bar, and a charging cable. Like the other devices, it's well-rated and features 4.5 out of 5 stars based on various user reviews.