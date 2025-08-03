Amazon Makes A Cordless Screwdriver - How Does It Stack Up Against The Competition?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to online shopping, few stores can compete with Amazon. The online retail giant has permeated virtually every facet of the marketplace, from clothing to tools and furniture to food. Not only does Amazon represent a vast collection of individual sellers, drop shippers, and larger businesses, but the company also maintains its own collection of products, known as Amazon Basics. While your first instinct may be to dismiss these products as cheap junk, many Amazon Basics products are of surprisingly high quality, and the line of goods and products is remarkably diverse. One item that we were particularly amazed to find is a cordless, battery-powered screwdriver.

The Amazon Basics model is actually made by Skil, a manufacturer of relatively affordable power tools, which partnered with Amazon to produce the marketplace's line of affordable tools. The compact cordless screwdriver is available in two options: one costs $22.47 and comes with a 10-piece bit set, while the other costs $29.89 and comes with a 34-piece bit set and a carrying case.

The Amazon Basics cordless screwdriver comes with pretty solid reviews, both on Amazon and across the net. But how exactly does this tool stack up against the competition? We compared the tool to a handful of other popular models to find out. Here's what you need to know.