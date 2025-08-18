Who Makes Craftsman Versastack Products & Where Can You Buy Them?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the consumer tool arena, few brands have been around quite as long as Craftsman. Founded in 1927 and positioned as the in-house tool for Sears, Craftsman has grown into one of the most recognizable brands in the consumer tool market. Today, it has built a lineup of hand tools and power tools to include devices for virtually any job that might come your way.

The Craftsman name can also be seen on a full line of heavy-duty storage cases, because at some point, you're going to need some place to store all those tools. If versatility is a priority in your storage needs, Craftsman's Versastack products may be worth a look. At present, the Versastack system includes everything from rolling pack out cases and tool totes, to garage storage hooks and zippered tool bags. There are even Versastack mechanic's tool sets for those looking to put one together for their home garage.

While all of those items feature the iconic Craftsman logo, it's worth noting that none of them are made by Craftsman anymore. That's because the Craftsman brand was purchased by Stanley Black & Decker in 2017. The power tool conglomerate paid $900 million to add Craftsman to its holdings and has been manufacturing its products ever since. The brand now serves as one of 13 under the SB&D umbrella.